Audi’s New Supercar: R8 V10 RWS

The Audi R8 V10 Rear Wheel Series (RWS) is the first rear-wheel-drive sports car from Audi to hit the street. Available as a Coupé ora Spyder, the R8 V10 RWS has a combined production volume of just 999 cars worldwide. And Audi is relying on the success made by its R8 LMS GT3 racing car to pursue a new line of performance and enthusiasm which it described as a distinctive rear-wheel driving characteristics experience. A naturally aspirated V10 still powers Audi’s new sports car, which transfers all its oomph to the road through the rear wheels. The vehicle has optimal weight distribution and low center gravity, which it takes full advantage of to provide a distinctive driving dynamics.

These attributes defined a unique character from the car and also reflects the dexterity some customers expect from a supercar. While it shares 50 percent components of the successful R8 GT3 LMS racing car, the Audi R8 Coupé and a Spyder V10 RWS, which did not feature the all-wheel-driving system and prop shafts saves about 50kg of weight and a reduced kerb weight of about 1,590kg. Its new chassis setup delivers a “particularly entertaining driving,” according to Audi sport as the company is determined to block all sources of dreadful dynamic steering or poor dampers. When engaged in dynamic mode, the R8 RWS will be able to perform well-controlled drifts.

But the car is slower

The supercar uses R8’s non-plus tune of a 5.2-litre10-cylinder engine which is smaller and delivers up to 533bhp on an enchanting noise at 7,800rpm which is administered through a twin-clutch paddle-shift gearbox. It delivers a peak torque of 398lb ft at 6,500rpm. R8 V10 RWS can sprint from 0 – 62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.7 seconds. The convertible (Spyder) is a little slower with 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 197mph (317km/h) while the Coupé is 198mph (318km/h), though this is much faster than its non-sportscars like the 2019 Audi A7. The good thing here is that Audi kept the steering comparatively at sleepy 15.7:1 ratio. It has stiffer passive dampers, more camber at the rear wheels and new geometric calibration with thicker front antiroll bar.

Design

The clean variant of R8 V10 is highlighted by front and rear matt black air apertures and the Singleframe with matt black grille. The Couple has a glossy black finished upper sideblade and a lower blade with the same body color. A red Audi sports marker runs all over the roof and bonnet just like the R8 LMS GT4, with an option on the Couple’s rear spoiler. The interior features a heated sports seats swathed in Alcantara and leather. Customers have options for black perforated Fine Nappa leather and upholstered in rotor grey bucket seats. The R8 V10 has a visual identifier on the dashboard which has an emblem indicating the limited number of units, such as 1 of 999 for the first car in the number.

The Audi R8 V10 RWS features a 19-inch, black-finished, five-spoke V-design cast aluminum wheels limited to the model, with 295/35 rear tyres and 245/35 at the front. A 20-inch aluminum cast alloy wheels are available optionally in either gloss anthracite black or matte titanium, with 305/30 tyres at the rear and 245/30 up front.