Aston Martin’s Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is finally out!

The scarlet beauty has finally made its entrance into the world. Aston Martin finally lifted the drapes off their supercar: the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. It is the latest edition to its collection of coach-built and limited-run supercar. The release of the car finally brings to an end the line-up of four Vanquish special editions. Designed by an Italian house Zagato and a British car maker, the previous three were named- the Vanquish Zagato Coupe, Vanquish Zagato Volante and the Vanquish Zagato Speedster. It was confirmed by the Brits that they will be building the official Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brakewhich will expand and bring to an end, the Zagato series. The selling price of the car is yet to be announced.

Remember how the Volante was built with a traditional and conservative design that added to the charm of the Martin supercar? The Shooting Brake has more of an enduring design which incorporates the old charm and yet has a touch of modern style. The cars will be open to the market only in 2018.

Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake’s Basic

The Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is a two-seater with Aston Martin’s V12 and 580 horsepower. The company will only make 99 of the Shooting Brake models. So all we can do is hope we at least get to see one them in town. This too is a high number for such a high-end and an in-house tailor car! All the 4 custom-made Astons are alike beneath the pelt.

This sibling from the Zagato family comes with the usual 5.9litre as well as the Touchtronic III auto gearbox and rear drive, and the eight-speed automatic. Shooting Brake has the the body panels made from carbon fibre. The car will still bare the 3D Zagato ‘Z’ logo in the front as well as the vent meshes. They do not wish to tamper or break the stylistic string that binds the Zagato supercars collection.

What’s for the Specials?

The specials are a powered boot which opens up to disclose the elegant-finished cabin area. The rear finish of the car can transform the 12-cylinder speed machine into GT. The Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Break also has a decent luggage space as well. The all-embracing use of glass does not take away the trademark double-bubble roof. This is a relief because come on, Zagato family needs to stick together to define their class. Although a two-seater, its design is as an individual and a practical Gran Turismo.

The Aston Martin has finally given us more to look forward. This is because it finally released more pictures of the crimson automobile. Although a true wonder, the Speedster still trumps this model. The Astons wish to only build only 28 of them, making Speedster the most desired. It is also a collector’s first choice, in comparison with its other Zagato siblings.