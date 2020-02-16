Aston Martin Vantage Roadster lives up to its legacy of sports and power

The latest Aston Martin Vantage has everything that the carmaker has been delivering from its stable for the past decades. It is a convertible with all the bells and whistles of a model renowned for delivering performance, utility and driving thrills.

At its heart is a high-powered 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 boasting a seven-speed manual transmission, posh interiors and an athletically built exterior.

The AM Roadster has an impressive acceleration of 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds and a speed of up to 195 mph, enough to satisfy the racing chops of any driving enthusiast. It offers the choice of three driving modes: Sport, Sport + and Track.

The smooth roaring start comes from the engine’s extraordinary 510 PS output and 685 Nm of torque fed through Vantage’s ZF automatic transmission. The engine is positioned low and further back in the chassis to improve weight distribution and driving dynamics.

The chassis made of aluminium is strong and can handle sharp angling and turns. And the latest addition is better airflow from the front splitter to the rear diffuser, which produces a downforce for increased grip and enhanced stability.

The eight-speed gearbox comes with an adaptive software designed to gauge the operating conditions along with the driver’s performance to ensure that the right gear is engaged at the right time.

“Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their Coupe equivalents," Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer said. "But the Vantage Roadster remains absolutely dedicated true to its mission of delivering precise, agile and expressive handling dynamics combined with stonking straight-line performance. And of course, there's the added dimension of driving a great-sounding sports car with the roof down."

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster’s design is aesthetic and sporty like the archetypical hunter as the company describes the model.

The car in repose resembles a predator getting ready to spring. “While muscular flanks and broad haunches express the agility and dynamism inherent to the car,” according to the press statement.

Ultra-slim rear lights illuminate the full width of the tailgate. It comes with distinctive features like the three-dimensional S curve surrounding the meshed grille (Optional) and ultra-slim LED headlights.

The 2-passenger convertible’s interior has a cockpit-like feel. The seats are low. The gearshift paddles are placed for optimal use. The gear selection buttons are placed in the central console. There is an Aston Martin Audio System, an 8 inch LCD screen, and integrated satellite navigation system.

There is an option for Sports Plus seats and its boot space adds up to an impressive 350 litres.

The convertible comes with an easy to manoeuvre hood. The compact powered Z-fold mechanism ensures rapid operation (lowered in 6.7 or raised in 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmh/31mph). The roof of Vantage Roadster is now twice as fast as its predecessors, states the car maker.

The Vantage Roadster costs $161,000. It is available for pre-order but deliveries for the Vantage Roadster will likely start in quarter three of 2020.

Since its launch in the 1950s, Vantage has been synonymous with performance and has become the flagship sports car for Aston Martin. An Aston Martin Vantage GTE won for the third time in the 2019/2020 FIA World Endurance Championship season, finishing first and third in the GTE Am class of the 4 Hours of Shanghai.