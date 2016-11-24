Architecture Inspired by Nature: Biomimicry

Long before architecture was a specific study about designing homes, the humans existing during the medieval age were inspired by the natural elements present around them. These forms of nature would deeply influence the infrastructure of the homes of those times, even if they were not professionally built. This is an instance which shows the presence of Biomimicry even when people were unaware about it. Architecture inspired by nature is being practised since before the ideology was stated.

The natural elements found on the earth seem to be in a miraculous form. It is a well-established fact that nature has inspired humans for the creation of various objects. Be it a creative project or a plan for something technical, the nature of the earth influences it in some way or the other. Humans used the principles of nature in their work right from the beginning of their development, such a step was at times conscious as well as subconscious. On closer observation, one will notice that nature inspired architecture in the ancient times, but nobody paid heed to it. But around in the middle of the 20th century, the theory of architecture inspired by nature attained a name. Biomimicry is the theory which inspires the infrastructural architecture.

Bird’ Nest Stadium in Beijing

The Bird’s Nest is a national stadium in the capital of China, Beijing. This is a perfect example of an infrastructure based on the concept of Biomimicry. This stadium was especially for the 2008 Olympic Games, in the city of Beijing. After the grand event got over, this stadium is open as a tourist attraction. Apart from this, it is useful for hosting domestic as well as international sports competitions and recreational activities. The opening and closing event of the Winter Olympic Games will take place here in 2022.

The design of the stadium takes inspiration from a bird’s nest, therefore the given name. This shows the presence of the theory of Biomimicry during the shaping of its architecture. Swiss architects Pierre de Meuron and Jacques Herzog along with Chinese architect Li Xianggang are the masterminds behind the biomimetic design of the stadium. Though the design seems unique, all the designers did was to expose the steel structures entirely, which gives them a natural appearance. The thought behind the design is that the big nest embraces and nurtures the human beings present inside it.

Implementation of architecture inspired by nature

Initially, the design of infrastructure was under the influence of natural elements. But as the humans advanced with the times, architects started inculcating modern elements in the designs of infrastructure. For this reason, there is a significant difference between modern architecture and biomimetic architecture. But as architects understand the importance of nature as an inspiration for their work, the trend to inculcate this theme while designing returned in the middle of the 20th century.

Because of the urban style of living, humans gradually started becoming disconnected from nature. In order to avoid this, architects thought of using nature as an inspiration once again. Architecture has become an inevitable part of any city. Hence, if architecture is biomimetic, it will remind the layman of the marvel of nature whenever he comes across such architecture. The best way of doing so is observing any natural element closely. Then the architect has to understand how he will implement this natural design in the form of a building in a pleasing manner. By doing so, the value of the infrastructural architecture increases due to its innovative design. Also, nature has been a source of inspiration for centuries. Therefore, a balanced amalgamation of nature in a modern building is the concept of biomimetic architecture.