 

Aramco sells minority stake to EIG Group-led consortium for $12.4 billion

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


2 days ago


RELATED POST

Saudi Aramco Q3 profits take a sharp dive

Saudi Aramco Q3 profits take a sharp dive

Saudi Aramco Cuts 100s of Jobs to Cut Expenditure

Saudi Aramco Cuts 100s of Jobs to Cut Expenditure

Saudi Arabia Eyes Becoming World Leader in Clean Energy

Saudi Arabia Eyes Becoming World Leader in Clean Energy




Energy giant Saudi Aramco is selling a minority stake for 12.4-billion-dollar in a newly formed oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

The consortium has bought a 49% stake in the Aramco Oil Pipelines company. The operational control will still be with Aramco.

“Upon closing, Aramco will receive upfront proceeds of around $12.4 billion, further strengthening its balance sheet through one of the largest energy infrastructure deals globally,” the company said in a statement late Friday. “As part of the transaction, a newly-formed Aramco subsidiary, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period.”

Saudi-Aramco

Saudi Aramco is trying to monetize its assets for the government to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

EIG is a Washington-based energy investment firm. It said the new venture is valued at approximately $25.3 billion.

The deal covers all of Aramco’s “existing and future stabilized crude pipelines” in the kingdom, an elaborate network that connects oil fields to downstream facilities, EIG said.

“We are proud to partner with Aramco in this marquee global infrastructure asset,” said EIG chairman R. Blair Thomas.

There is no news about which other companies form a part of the consortium. Neither company said which other firms were part of the consortium. Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, revealed that it was in talks to join the EIG investor group. EIG beat bids from BlackRock and Brookfield Asset Management, according to market reports.

The old company has been seeing a steady fall in its profits in the last year due to the tumbling oil prices and a cap on oil supply and production. The Saudi government is its biggest shareholder and expects a regular hefty annual dividend, which the company is finding difficult to fulfil.

It has also amassed a huge amount of debt owing to the double whammy of low prices and sharp cuts in production triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Aramco listed on the Riyadh exchange in 2019 and began disclosing earnings since then.

Last month, Aramco posted a 44.4 percent slump in 2020 net profit due to lower crude prices. The Saudi government has undertaken some major multi-billion dollar mega projects in a bid to take the country away from its total economic reliance on oil and its exports. This has added to the pressure for supplying the money on the giant oil company.

Despite the losses, Aramco has met its commitments regarding dividends to its shareholders by paying out $75 billion in 2020 — an amount that exceeds the declared profit and available cash flow.

“The (EIG) deal marks an innovative step for Aramco as it seeks to monetise assets to pay down debt, maintain its dividend payments and fund planned investments,” the Energy Intelligence Group said.

Aramco’s assets are totally under government control. But with rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing to implement his “Vision 2030” reform programme, the government is finding other uses for its assets. The Prince is planning to diversify into technology and tourism.

Under a programme named “Shareek”, or partner, Aramco and other top Saudi companies will lead the investment drive by contributing five trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) over the next decade, Prince Mohammed said at a press meet earlier.

Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said the company was “capitalizing on new opportunities that also align strategically with the recently-launched Shareek programme”.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Babcock facing writedowns of £1.7 billion, plans to cut 1000 jobs
Financial Services

Babcock facing writedowns of £1.7 billion, plans to cut 1000 jobs

Babcock International Group PLC, the UK defense contractor, said that a comet review for the financial year ending March 21 had identified impairments and charges totaling approxim
19 hours ago
France’s water management utilities, Veolia and Suez, finally merge after long battle
Professional Services

France’s water management utilities, Veolia and Suez, finally merge after long battle

Veolia and arch-rival Suez, the two French waste management utility companies, have struck a deal worth nearly 13 billion euros ($15.44 billion)to merge after months of wrangling.
2 days ago
Impossible Foods mulling IPO at $10 billion valuation
Food & Services

Impossible Foods mulling IPO at $10 billion valuation

Impossible Foods, the makers of the widely popular plant-based burgers, plans to go public with a likely valuation of $10 billion. The vegan burger company was valued at $4 billion
2 days ago
Elior acquires Nestor, the single meal food delivery startup
Food & Services

Elior acquires Nestor, the single meal food delivery startup

Elior, the corporate catering company, has acquired the French startup Nestor for an undisclosed amount. Nestor, a Paris, France-based food delivery service, started in 2015 with a
5 days ago
Axa gears to buy office space worth €800m in European cities
Professional Services

Axa gears to buy office space worth €800m in European cities

Axa Investment Managers, the French fund house, is not too worried about predictions that the post-pandemic world will see more people working from home and office real estates shr
5 days ago
ShareChat raises $502 million at $2 billion valuation
Technology

ShareChat raises $502 million at $2 billion valuation

ShareChat, the Indian owner of short video app Moj, has raised $502 million in the series E round of funding, pushing its value at $2.1 billion in the market. The five-year-old com
6 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More