Apple Brings Good News About the Upcoming iPhone 8

After the release of Samsung’s flagship phone Galaxy S8, all eyes are towards Apple’s iPhone 8 which has created quite a stir in the tech-industry . With the first iPhone launched back in 2007, the launch of the iPhone in 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of Apple’s iPhone line and we are expecting Apple iPhone 8 to carve a remarkable leap on the graceful occasion.

Three iPhone handsets will be launched in 2017: the two models of iPhone 7s and the much anticipated iPhone 8. But the Cupertino tech giant is breaking the records of staying lip tight and so we don’t have any clear news about the time of release. The upcoming release in the current year is Apple’s 10th-anniversary release. However, will Apple release only iPhone 7s models or will iPhone 8 lead the launch lane on the big occasion is yet a stealth story.

While Apple makes big announcements or not, others surely would do with the surmises until we have something concrete to get our hopes high on. We cannot stop the rumours and the words revolving in the tech world. There are certain leaks on the media platforms and predictions about Apple’s upcoming the iPhone 8. So let us see what Apple’s most awaited iPhone will bring to the table?

Design and features

The premium Apple iPhone 8 will bear a price tag of $1,000 for the base model. The three upcoming models, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s plus and iPhone 8 will have size 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, and 5.8-inch, respectively. As Apple could source sufficient OLED’s, we would see OLED screen in only one of the 2017 iPhone. We can for sure spot that the bigger size iPhone 8 would use the OLED edge-to-edge display. However, PC Mag marks that Apple ordered 100 million OLED display panels from the Samsung Display for its embedment in the iPhone 8. The amount now has changed to 160 million; worth $4.3 billion.

The iPhone 8 will sport a sophisticated look – a black masterpiece composed in a svelte design giving rich speculation. The front will be made up of stainless steel metal instead of the aluminum metal as in the current iPhones. The back side of the phone will also be of glass giving it a rich look. There will be no bezels as the OLED would be in a cut-to-cut fix with the chassis.

The $1,000 2017 iPhone will have an updated processor A10X or A11; likely to show the performance necessary to meet the current speed demands. The water resistance rating would also lift up from IP67 to IP68.

Apple iPhone 8 Camera is an Augmented reality portal?

The $1,000 iPhone will pack a vertical dual lens camera. Relatively, we can even count on the incorporation of high-end 3D cameras that will be used for the new AR and VR technology. Also, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the camera technology of Apple’s $1,000 iPhone would potentially reinvent user experience.

Battery life and wireless charging

iPhone 8 having sleek model may put on the battery of 2700 mAH. We are wondering how Apple would fit such big battery in the slim model. But rumors suggest that Apple has made many changes in the architecture by modifying certain components. The 2700 mAH battery is almost on par with the iPhone 7 battery which lasts around 9 hours and 15 minutes. Moreover, we can almost count of the wireless charging on the premium iPhone. The CEO of PowerMat, Dubzinski dropped hints about the wireless charging in the $1,000 iPhone.

No Home button

Apple will give up on the Home button and would instead augment a touch function area. The new functional touch area will be adaptive to whatever context users need for the functioning, says Kuo.

According to a source, the packaging material for the premium $1000 iPhone will make its way at Foxconn in the last week of the sixth month, reports ibtimes. We cannot rely totally on these aspects for all these are just revolving whispers in the market. We are waiting to clearly witness what would the brand new iPhone 8 infuse under the hood? Also, how would Apple commemorate its 10th anniversary?