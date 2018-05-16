AMG GT S Roadster: That Yellow Sports Car in Mercedes Portfolio

The German carmaker, Mercedes is extending its AMG GT portfolio this spring. Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster is the latest addition to the AMG GT sports car platter that includes two-door Coupés, three Roadsters, two customer sports racing cars and three four-door Coupés. The newly launched sports car is an open-air two-seater convertible which is located in-between AMG GT Roadster and the powerful AMG GT C Roadster.

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster: Visual Appeal

The exquisite exterior of GT S Roadster stretches from AMG radiator grille to the long bonnet and the sturdy tail end. Moreover, the long bonnet and the forward bending radiator grille enhance the Roadster’s aerodynamic mechanism. The car width is emphasized by the front apron fixed in the jet wing. Overall, the GT S Roadster appears to sit flat on the road.

The frameless doors and the curved roofline of the sports car just capture your attention when viewed from the side. The silhouette and the lines on the sides seem to meet at the tail end with a striking narrowing effect. Together with the broad tail end and the large wheels, GT S Roadster reflects a dominating outline. In addition, the AMG GT S Roadster is affixed with standard varied tyres- 19-inch rims at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster: Engine & Transmission

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster inherits the standard and powerful GT engine, AMG 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo. The V8 engine injects the power of 384 kW (522 PS) and maximum torque of 670 Nm in GT S Roadster.

Likewise, Mercedes GT S Roadster accelerates from 0 to 62mph within 3.8 seconds. The similar performance is available over a broad engine speed range from 1900 to 5000 rpm. Also, the eight-cylinder power unit delivers the top speed of 192 mph.

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster: Muscular Performance

Driving & Safety

Equipped with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, GT S Roadster features regular damping adjustments which are fully automatic. This system advances ride safety and comfort as the electronically controlled dampers at each wheel adapts according to acceleration related information. In a way, Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster is best-suited to present the pleasure of authentic sports car experience.

Operations at Rear-axle

GT S Roadster takes over the standard electronically controlled locking differential rear axle from the other AMG GT models. The system is combined into the compact transmission housing and handles sensitive and fast traction dynamics. The advanced technology keeps the sports car more stable during braking from the high speed as well as while accelerating out of the corners.

Steady Braking System

Similar to the dozen AMG vehicles, the GT S Roadster also incorporates the AMG high-performance composite brake system. Here, the front axle comprises of the composite brake discs that measure 390 x 36 mm with 6-piston fixed calipers, and the rear axle consists of composite brake discs measuring 360 x 26 mm and single-piston fixed calipers. The brake calipers feature letters “AMG” inked in red.

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster: Interior

The interiors of GT S Roadster mirror the fineness of the exterior. The driver feels embedded in the cockpit when surrounded by the wide dashboard, high beltlines, concave door paneling, a dynamic & rising center console, and the low seating position. The sports seats, the Performance steering wheel, and the instrument cluster also exhibit exceptional precision and high-quality materials.

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster: Construction

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster body is made out of the composition of lightweight materials with a high percentage of aluminum. The spaceframe and exterior parts too are crafted from aluminum. The credit for the light-weight boot lid goes to an innovative composite material. Adding to this, the load-bearing structure is of SMC (Sheet Moulding Compound).

Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster: Expected Price

The Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster will hit the USA roads probably in July. However, the company has not commented on its price presently. But we can gauge that the price will sit somewhere between the AMG GT Roadster’s base price $124,400 and AMG GT C Roadster base price of $157,000.