Amazon to host pop-up vaccination clinic in Seattle HQ

Amazon Inc. plans to set up a pop-up clinic at its Seattle headquarters on January 24 to help vaccinate 2,000 eligible members of the public against COVID-19.

The announcement was made by Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs Jay Carney at a news conference in the presence of Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The vaccination drive will be held with the help of the Washington State’s Vaccine Command Center and in partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

In the US, people aged 65 and older and people 50 and older living in a multi-generational household are getting priority in vaccination.

The offer of help by Amazon was not without a selfish aim. The company hopes to push the large number of its warehouse employees in the essential workers category to get access to the vaccination faster.

As yet no plans are afoot to give vaccinations to warehouse employees, such as Amazon’s.

The company has more than 800,000 employees in the country. More than 19,000 U.S. workers at Amazon had contracted the virus last year.

The Seattle-based company said it provided the data on its employee infection as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies.

In his letter, Clark has proposed these workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time” and says it will assist in the effort.

Clark also said Amazon could leverage its “operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise” in the broader effort to vaccinate Americans.

Dissatisfied at the company’s initial response to the virus, employees at several Amazon facilities had staged walkouts in March and April demanding the company shut down facilities with positive cases. In March, workers from Spain, Italy and the US had signed a petition calling on the company to adopt stricter safety guidelines.

Federal data shows that the United States is already administering about one million doses a day. Pfizer and Moderna have pledged to deliver a combined 200 million doses by the end of March, with an additional 200 million doses to be delivered by the end of July.

