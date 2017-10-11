Amazon delivery will leave your package in your car trunk

It is quite evident that the e-commerce industry has not only given tough competition to the retail industry but is also taking over. This is why all kinds of entrepreneurs are eager to make their services and products available on the web portal. Even though it is such a fast-growing sector, it does have its share of drawbacks. One of the major reasons why people trust buying things online is that it comes with the easy exchange and refund policy. Adding to this is the comfort of shopping from the confines of your home and on the go. But these companies lose a lot of their income due to stolen or lost packages. Amazon delivery has come up with a solution for that.

A number of incidents have been reported wherein the delivery man was asked to leave the package at the doorstep or in the mailbox. Majority of these times, the package was stolen. In such a case, it is not the fault of the delivery man or even the customer. But the company was expected to send a replacement for the same. In order to avoid such losses, Amazon delivery is working on a new kind of technology. With the help of this technology, the delivery man can leave the package in the trunk of your car.

Amazon delivery to ensure you receive your packages

To come to a solution for the missing packages, Amazon’s delivery staff will leave your package in your car trunk. Amazon delivery is on that stage where it has almost perfected the art of speedy delivery. Now it wants to move on to make sure that no delivered package goes missing. According to a recent study, such packages have been stolen from 11 million houses in the U.S. alone. One can imagine the extent to which this problem is spread on a global scale.

In order to make this happen, Amazon delivery is apparently in advanced talks with Phrame. This is a firm which excels in producing smart license plates. Through this collaboration, Amazon will leave the package in your car trunk. This smart license plate comes with a box to hold your car keys. The owner has the authority to unlock this box and also grant permission to others to do so. The GPS helps keep track of the car and also notifies the owner whenever the car is locked or unlocked. This may be followed by a smart lock which can give the delivery man one-time access to your home.