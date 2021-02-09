 

Amazon announces ‘largest renewable project’ to date

Amazon wants to bring back the old days when online shopping was better for the climate.



PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


3 hours ago


RELATED POST

Amazon to invest in natural gas trucks to lessen carbon emissions

Amazon to invest in natural gas trucks to lessen carbon emissions




Who doesn’t love Amazon’s Prime Day sale? During the 48-hour extravaganza last year, Americans bought over 200 million products, crashed the website, and signed up for more Prime memberships than ever before. This speed, savings, and convenience come at a cost that doesn’t always show up on the invoice. Each item purchased online requires a delivery truck to move it, cardboard to hold it, and recycling to remove it. The scale and mileage of Amazon’s delivery vans inflate their carbon footprint.

Even Amazon’s AWS, which is currently the company’s fastest-growing division, is energy-intensive. AWS is supported by 50 data centers, nearly half of which still run on fossil fuels that contribute to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. In fact, the company’s data center in Northern Virginia is the largest private utility customer in the area where much of the electricity still comes from natural gas and coal.

The carbon emissions surge is no longer a moot point for the most valuable company on the planet. Over the last couple of days, Amazon is ramping up its investments in renewables, and if things go right it may operate a carbon-neutral business by 2040.

In the latest move, the retail-to-cloud giant has struck a deal to buy 380 megawatts of wind energy from Hollandse Kust Noord, a wind farm off the coast of The Netherlands. This investment would mark Amazon’s largest renewable project to date.

Amazon Shell HKN Offshore Wind Farm Project

Amazon, Inc. has called the Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project its “largest single-site renewable energy project” yet.

The wind project is being developed by The CrossWind, a consortium between oil giant Royal Dutch Shell and Eneco, a Dutch energy company owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi.

Amazon, Inc. has called the Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project its “largest single-site renewable energy project” yet.

Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project

The Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project is located 11 miles (18.5 kilometers) off the Dutch coast and covering an area of 125 square kilometers. The offshore wind farm is expected to be operational by 2023 and will be operated by The CrossWind consortium.

It will feature 69 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa that have a capacity of 11 MW and a rotor diameter of 200 meters.

The wind farm will include five technology prototypes that may be implemented at full scale in the future, including optimally tuned turbines and a floating solar park.

Nat Sahlstrom, director of Amazon Energy at Amazon Web Services, told CNBC that the company is using its “size and scale” to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040.

″We are working with energy companies across the globe to bring on new wind and solar renewable energy projects,” said Sahlstrom. “We are also focusing on innovation and efficiency and looking at how we can use emerging technologies to help advance our climate goals.”

The Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project is expected to generate 3.3 TWh per year – enough to supply more than one million Dutch households with green power.

Where is Amazon on the Climate Pledge?

Over the last couple of days, Amazon has made significant progress toward achieving this goal. Last week, it made headlines for investing in natural gas trucks in a bid to ease away from its fleet of gas-guzzling, air-polluting vehicles.

“Amazon is excited about introducing new sustainable solutions for freight transportation and is working on testing a number of new vehicle types including electric, CNG and others,” Amazon stated in a press release.

Amazon Climate Pledge

Amazon previously made headlines for becoming the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy.

In 2019, Amazon’s founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos announced a “Climate Pledge” for the company. The company’s commitment is focused on carbon neutrality through zero-emissions vehicles, and more. Last year, Amazon was the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, having announced 127 solar and wind energy projects with 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by December 10, 2020. With the Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project, its current total is now 187 projects with a capacity of 6.9 GW.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing CEO magazine to read about the latest tech news and updates.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

SoftBank Rides Recovery on Vision Fund Performance
Power Players

SoftBank Rides Recovery on Vision Fund Performance

SoftBank Group Corp’s net profit went up to $11.1 billion (¥1.17 trillion) in the third quarter on the back of stock rallies and asset sa...
3 hours ago
Tesla’s kiss of confidence sends Bitcoin price skyrocketing
CEO Magazine

Tesla’s kiss of confidence sends Bitcoin price skyrocketing

The $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin will give the electric vehicles maker liquidity in the digital currency once it begins accepting Bitcoin f...
8 hours ago
Super Bowl LV ad rates match last year’s average score of $5.5 million
Media & Entertainment

Super Bowl LV ad rates match last year’s average score of $5.5 million

Super Bowl TV commercials are the most coveted spots for companies to advertise their wares and most are ready to pay millions for a 30-s...
1 day ago
Amazon to invest in natural gas trucks to lessen carbon emissions
Manufacturing & Retail

Amazon to invest in natural gas trucks to lessen carbon emissions

The company has witnessed a boom in business in the last year with a 38 percent increase in sales. Amazon plans to operate a carbon-neutral ...
1 day ago
GM’s Super Bowl ad brings new dimension to mainstream EV adoption
Autos

GM’s Super Bowl ad brings new dimension to mainstream EV adoption

GM’s Super Bowl commercial is goofy, but also serious from an automaker viewpoint – and it’s quite effective. The ‘No Way Norway...
1 day ago
Amazon loses bid to delay union forming move at Alabama facility
Manufacturing & Retail

Amazon loses bid to delay union forming move at Alabama facility

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) of the US has rejected Amazon’s request to postpone a union vote at one of its warehouses in...
2 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More