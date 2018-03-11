All of the Coolest Cars at the Geneva Motor Show 2018

Geneva Motor Show has turned into a spectacular display of concepts, prototypes and energy-efficient cars. Mitsubishi Motors e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT, Renault EZ-GO, and Honda-Sports EV Concept are few names to list out. One can witness a flurry of creations combined with intelligent engineering, super luscious looks and lightning speed. From Ferrari to McLaren, Aston Martin to Volkswagen, Land Rover to Lamborghini, auto companies from across the world arrived to showcase their latest design, technology, and commitment to sustainable automotive future.

Here are the coolest cars at Geneva Motor Show 2018 which we desire hit-the-road soon:

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

Labeled as the most track-focused car in the industry, McLaren Senna GTR beats all the theories of aerodynamics that reduces drag and ensures efficiency. The new Ultimate Series beast gets 813-horsepower from Senna's 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V and can pull 1000kg of downforce, 200kg more than its road-version. Blending racer’s needs and the circuit specifications as one, McLaren has modified race-style transmission, revised double-wishbone suspension, Pirelli slick tires, and a new wheel design.

The astounding engineering from the enhanced cooling system to the rear diffuser pushes the racers to finish laps in the quickest time, thrashing that of Formula 1 cars. Limited to production size of 75 only, McLaren will begin its manufacturing in 2019.

LVCHI Auto – Venere

The first full-electric limousine comes from Shanghai’s newest electric car brand, LVCHI Auto. The dimensions are 5,150 mm (length) * 1,418 mm (breadth) * 2,120mm (width). It has 4 doors and accommodates 4-seater. The car sources electricity from a 100 kWh Lithium-Ion battery packs. It is high performance with 100 hp, powering it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds; it’s lesser than what time you have taken to read this!

It reaches an even more striking maximum speed (for an EV) of 285 km/h (177 mph). The electric drive consists of two pairs of electric motors, placed at front and rear respectively, distributing similar power and torque at both the ends. The motor generates a total of 740 kW (1,006 metric hp) of power and 1,540 Nm (1,136 lb-ft) of torque. It has all carbon-fiber body to shed the weight and maximize the structural strength. The manufacturing will begin in 2019 at Turin.

Lamborghini – Huracán Performante Spyder

Experience the thrill as Huracán Performante dropped the top-version of a convertible - Huracán Performante Spyder in killing Matte Blue luster. The V10 engine enforces 640 HP (470 kW) of power and torque of 600 Nm. The sleek design paired with state-of-the-art technology results in extreme performance. The inclusion of the hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fiber knows as innovative Forged Composites® makes it lightweight. The Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva technology controls active aerodynamics and reduces resistance both at initiation and acceleration. Feel the air in your hair at reaching the maximum speed of 325 km/h (201 mph).

Lamborghini mentions that the all-wheel-drive hits 62 mph in 3.1 seconds. At 9.3 seconds, Spyder estimates to be at 124 mph. Be ready to shell out a massive sum to feel make this beauty yours as Spyder costs around $309,000 in the US, before taxes.

ARDEN Jaguar F-Type SVR

ARDEN has come out with a pure Jaguar sports car. The visual highlight of the car is its exquisite designs. Powered by 5.0 liter, V8 engine and upgraded 423 kW hp and 700 Nm of torque, F‑Type SVR has been engineered for sheer power, adventure and a pinnacle speed of 322 km/h.

Featuring Lightweight Titanium and Inconel® exhaust and a lean design for light-weight, 50.80 cm (20) forged alloy wheels for improved grip, and carbon fiber rear aerodynamic wing, F‑Type SVR achieves acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 s.

The advanced aerodynamics includes a precision front splitter and wider spoiler, to increase downforce, reduce resistance and improve stability at speed. The redesigned interiors have a luxury look with Quilted Performance seats and heated SVR branded leather steering wheel with aluminum gearshift paddles.

ICONA Nucleus

So this is what an ideal future should be, a self-driven executive lounge room on wheels of future. ICONA Nucleus accommodates six people and none of them is a driver as there is no steering wheel. Yes, you heard it right. The concept is fully level 5 autonomous with no manual handling. Probably future seems cool but present is definitely a nightmare!

The Italian-owned design firm, ICONA is well-known for its ICONA Vulcano Titanium supercar. The name was based on the metal with which Vulcano was made. Again, yes, it was made out of titanium.

The Nucleus concept is 17.2-feet (5.25-meters) long, and 7.0-feet (2.12 -meters) wide that gives enough of living space in the cabin. The seats can be moved and can be converted into one couch. It rides on a set of huge 26-inch wheels and stands at 5.7-feet (1.75-meters) high. The screens are big to view the surrounding outside. Except it’s an electric car, no further details on engine capacity are revealed.

GFG Style and Envision - Sybilla

Another concept electric vehicle, yet this seems more practical. Envision has united with the legendary car designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro of GFG Style to create a revolutionary concept. Innovating on functionality, performance and aesthetics, Envision wishes to craft a sustainable electric vehicle, which is still a challenge for the automotive industry. Sybilla, a name derived from a Latin mythological figure who had an ability to foretell the future.

Sybilla is a mixture of an elegant luxury sedan and dynamic sports car. The concept car runs on EnOS™ and is therefore connected to the energy ecosystem that Envision is developing and incubating. The 5-m-long, 4-seater SUV with an electric drive possesses several ground-breaking features, like its special door system, multiple infotainment screens in the dashboard, aviation-inspired steering wheel with touchpad controls, and extra storage space behind the rear seats.

The details on the performance of the engine are scant. Yet the interior and architectural design details speak out that GFG and Envision are primarily focused on the embedding the concept in the larger eco-system.

Bentley Motors – Bentayga Hybrid

Reciprocating the trend, Bentley made a bold move with its first high-end hybrid electric – Bentayga Hybrid. Offering best to twin world, Bentayga is a luxurious SUV with sharp design and exclusive interiors and high performance. It can run for 50 km (31 miles) solely on electric charge aligned with V6 petrol engine. Keeping the DNA intact, Bentayga exterior includes super-formed aluminum body panels for the body shell.

Bentley has partnered with Philippe Starck, to create the Bentley x Starck Power Dock. There are three E modes given on the dashboard – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. The car features Intelligent Navigation which automatically selects the most efficient driving mode for any distance. The battery takes seven and a half hours to charge from a domestic socket or two and a half hours from a commercial charge point.

Renault EZ-GO

Another electric car? No. Renault’s EZ-GO is a vehicle for the public transport system. The electric vehicle has high-roof designed specifically for urban mobility. The car has wide doors and U-shaped sitting design keeping the shared or pool car system the at the core. It has level four autonomous driving ability to perform all the driving functions like a human in the form of lane swapping, maintaining vehicle distance, and turning at cross-roads. EZ-GO has wide-around transparent windows, wing-styled doors, a ramp board and metal clad wheels. The top speed is lilted to 50 km/hr.

The futuristic and sustainable concept would be available in the market by 2022. We would not be able to purchase this car directly as the company wants its robot taxis fleet as public transport and taxi services.

Mercedes Benz A Class 180 d

A more mature design, youthful looks, quieter and comfortable ride are the aspects to look for the fourth generation model. The luxurious compact class measures 4,419 mm long * 1,796 mm wide * 1,440 mm tall, and its wheelbase is 2,729. The specifications are quite bigger than the third version of this model. The car has undergone a thorough makeover with greater head- shoulder- and elbow room, easier rear-seat access.

The sleek beauty is powered by a new OM608 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel generating 116 hp and 260 Nm of torque. It comprises of seven-speed dual-clutch and claims 0-100 km/hr in 10.5 seconds.

Aston Martin – DB 11 Coupe

Termed as the most powerful and efficient 'DB' production model in Aston Martin's history, DB11 Coupe looks terrific. With the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, DB11 produces 503 hp and 497 Nm torque. The Coupe has removed rear spoiler by installing innovative Aston Martin Aeroblade™, along with the striking new grille, and clamshell bonnet.

The mini compact car is a 4-seater with 2-doors. The transmission is 8-speed automatic. The coupe stretches to 187.0 (length) x 76.7 (breadth) x 50.7 (height) in. The vehicle reaches 0-60 mph within 4 seconds and the maximum speed is 187 miles per hour.