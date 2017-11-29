Alfa Romeo Giulia: The Alfa of all Automobiles

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was entrusted with the most prestigious Car of the Year award from Motor Trend magazine. The Motor Trend COTY is considered to be the first ever publication to name a car of the year award in the year 1949. The car price starts at $72,000 but Ed Loh, the editor of Motor Trend finds the base model worth $38,000 more impressive.

In order to get a car for the nominations, the vehicle must be an entirely new model. Otherwise, it can also be significantly redesigned for the coming year. The car companies then send across an example of suitable vehicles to the magazine. These cars are later not only tested on various test tracks but also on real roads.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

The four door car is more on the lines of a “driver’s car.” The Giulia Quadrifoglio engine is powered with 505-horsepower. This helps the car pick up extreme speed during the Race mode. The 2.9-liter V-6 Ferrari engine comes with two cylinders. It gets going from 0-100 in 3.8 seconds. Apart from that, the car also manages to incorporate the asphalt-peeling lateral grip.

The car dons a sporty as well as a powerful luxury look that is of an Italian style. This particular model is trying its best to get recognition in the U.S. The Fiat Chrysler brand left the American market around 20 years ago, but after its return, it has released Giulia, its first mainstream product.

What have you gotta say?

Guest judge Chris Theodore stated that the Giulia Quadrifoglio had, “best steering, best chassis- this car saves the sport sedan market.” Theodore is a former Ford and Chrysler product development executive. According to Chris Walton, the editor of road test, “There is sorcery in this car.” He further adds, “The Giulia fills the space vacated by BMW. Yet even at the apex of its reign, a 3 Series never rode this well or cornered with such poise and precision simultaneously.”

The car has been playing strong with other contenders like Honda Accord, Kia Stringer, and Tesla Model 3. But, the Alfa Romeo was able to steal the prize away because of its exclusive specs. In the beginning of the year, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was able to beat compact luxury sedans. It was in the category of magazine’s Big Test of 2.0-liter. The sedans included BMW, Jaguar, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, etc. The Italian brand was able to outrun the Cadillac ATS-V, Mercedes C63 and BMW M3. It was in a four-way comparison that was held on the racetrack as well as the streets. In the competition for the Best Driver’s Car, Alfa Romeo came 6th. It competed against sports cars, supercars and grand tourers.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia has been able to steal hearts of every person who had the opportunity to drive it. It is said that this is the first time an Italian brand won the Car of the Year Award.