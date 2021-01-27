 

Access liquidity pushes capital market frenzy

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


14 hours ago


RELATED POST

S&P 500 Continues its Winning Streak on the Back of Tech Stocks

S&P 500 Continues its Winning Streak on the Back of Tech Stocks

PPD Raises $1.6 Billion in IPO

PPD Raises $1.6 Billion in IPO

New York Stock Exchange Goes Bumpy Today, After a Software Glitch

New York Stock Exchange Goes Bumpy Today, After a Software Glitch




Amid ever-increasing liquidity availability in global markets, companies have been raising capital through debt or corporate bonds. Companies have raised over $400 billion in the first three weeks of 2021 as stimulus packages from governments and central banks have led to very favorable conditions for borrowers, reports the Financial Times.

Historically-low interest rates have also prompted investors to put their money into the capital market for better returns. A post-COVID expectation of better performance, buoyed by prospects of coronavirus vaccines has also played a part in feeding the capital market frenzy.

The global bond and equity fundraising spree is the biggest in the last two decades, a Financial Times analysis of Refinitiv data shows. Companies have raised $337 billion in debt markets in the year to January 22 and a record $64 billion through IPOs and secondary equity offerings.

The advent of the new variant and resurgence of the virus in the winters has not fazed the companies from raising capital, taking advantage of record low and stable interest rates and rallying stock prices.

global market liquidity

“The only thing that matters to markets is global fiscal and monetary policy,” said John McClain, portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management. “Markets are priced as though coronavirus doesn’t matter anymore.”  

Another route adopted by corporates to raise easy funding is through SPAC or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). It is a “blank check” shell corporation designed to take companies public without going through the traditional IPO process.

One of the biggest IPO listings so far is Israeli mobile games company Playtika, which raised $2.2 billion. Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle company BYD’s $3.9 billion share sale last week made it January’s biggest equity market transaction. Some other IPOs in the pipeline are; dating app Bumble and online card retailer Moonpig.

Contrary to expectations of low investments during the pandemic, the easy conditions have supported a rally in equity markets. Many of America’s large technology and healthcare companies have doubled in value since March. 

What has added to the positive highs is the trillion-dollar stimulus package offered by the US government. Jeff Thomas, head of western US listings and capital markets at Nasdaq, says, “When you put all that capital into the system, it’s got to go somewhere.”

He added. “We saw a lot of companies saying ‘look, let’s take advantage of the valuations in the public markets to go raise capital there.’” 

Asia is witnessing a similar rally, especially in healthcare and technology companies. “This has been happening for a couple of quarters now because China was first out of the gates from a Covid recovery perspective,” said Udhay Furtado, co-head of Asia equity capital markets at Citigroup. “There are clearly investment tailwinds for growth companies who have been proven resilient through Covid,” said Alex Watkins, co-head of EMEA equity capital markets at JPMorgan. “If you can trade well through this period you can trade well through most reasonable periods.” 

In Asia too, corporate bond markets have become active recently. Companies are issuing debt for future M&A’s amid uncertain market conditions. Investors with easy capital access are parking their money in corporate bonds in hopes of good future returns.

Central Bank actions across the globe to help corporates and businesses out of the slump with cheap borrowing rates have stoked the rallies.

Global high-yield bond issuance for the first three weeks of January hit a historic high for the period of $49.8 billion, according to Refinitiv data. 

Companies are using the tailwinds to fund debts and pay huge dividends to their investors. Junk-rated building material company US LBM issued a $400 million bond to fund a payout to its private equity owner Bain Capital, people familiar with the matter said. In Europe, Swedish alarms company Verisure raised €2.5 billion worth of high-yield bonds and paid a €1.6 billion dividend to its buyout owner Hellman & Friedman, as well as other shareholders. 

In the SPACS space, 61 companies have listed so far in 2021, raising $16.9 billion.

According to a fund manager, investors are buying low-rated companies for returns despite the bleak pandemic backdrop. “The sense and feeling is just sheer nervousness that surrounds the market at these levels.”

Be what it may, corporates and investors are both making hay while the sun shines, pandemic and no pandemic.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing business magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Google Announces $150 Million for Vaccine Distribution
Technology

Google Announces $150 Million for Vaccine Distribution

Alphabet-company Google has announced $150 million to promote vaccine education and equitable distribution of the vaccine. It will also open...
15 hours ago
Banking Industry Leaders Face Tough Choices
Market Analysis

Banking Industry Leaders Face Tough Choices

The earnings season in Europe starts this week, and the banking industry executives are sure to come under fire from shareholders, boards an...
1 day ago
Panasonic enters a $22 billion vaccine storage race with ultracold carrier
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Panasonic enters a $22 billion vaccine storage race with ultracold carrier

Panasonic received several requests from European and American logistics companies to cure test ultra-cold freezer box. This freezer contain...
3 days ago
Orange Telecom to sell 50 % fiber assets for $1.58 million
Technology

Orange Telecom to sell 50 % fiber assets for $1.58 million

Orange, the French multinational telecommunications corporation, has agreed to sell part of its fixed fiber assets to a consortium of three ...
3 days ago
Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Year
Strategic Thinking

Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Year

Have you been waiting for the most-anticipated roundups of the year – books Bill Gates recommends? Well, here it is. ...
3 days ago
Amazon to host pop-up vaccination clinic in Seattle HQ
Manufacturing & Retail

Amazon to host pop-up vaccination clinic in Seattle HQ

Amazon Inc. plans to set up a pop-up clinic at its Seattle headquarters on January 24 to help vaccinate 2,000 eligible members of the publi...
4 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More