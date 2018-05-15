A Preview of the 2019 Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin has barely a month to release its redesigned Vantage, the DBS Superleggera. A lot of fans thought the automaker would be called Vanquish since the British automaker is gunning for a replacement for the super grand tourer. But making the car lighter and more powerful makes it to deserve the Superleggera name which Aston Martin confirmed just last month, according to Motoauthority.

The 2019 Aston Martin DBS looks very much like the available DB11 GT sports car, featuring the traditional 'clam-shell' bonnet design and built on a platform with the company’s latest adhesive-bonded and riveted aluminum layout. We are also expecting a few modifications and positioning that would complement the super GT’s additional performance. From the vehicle’s traction settings and stability to its suspension, the DB Superleggera’s inherited unique chassis mods should live up to the expectation. And the stunts in the DB11 are all expected to be dialed up. Some of the prototypes show massive callipers cutting across massive carbon-ceramic discs at the wheels.

At a distance, one would rarely notice that the DBS Superleggera has a larger grille, a more flattened front and rear light design and a shorter hood. The headlamps lack the bulgy accolade depicted in the DB11 and the tail is sitting more upright. The DB11’s dual-tip exhaust because a quad-tip design in the Superleggera which also sits a lot lower slightly larger wheels.

Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine found in DB11 will lead the car’s powertrain. We are suspecting that the engine which produces a 600 hp and 516 lb⋅ft of torque will gain a slight boost, perhaps to 700hp. It would also feature the DB11’s 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and attain a top speed beyond 322km/h. Aston Martin would definitely do a little more for it to rival with the 789-hp Ferrari 812 in terms of speed. But its rivalry is well-proven at the mention of other supercars such as Audi’s R8 V10 RWS and Bentley Continental GT Speed if the DBS supercar did not gain additional power which is not likely.

Motoauthority confirmed that Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer hinted that most of the DBS Superleggera hybrid technology and powertrain would be borrowed from the company’s upcoming Valkyrie hypercar. The vehicle will be rear-wheel-driven and will only be available with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Though DBS Superleggera’s platform has support for convertible mode due to its body style, no one is sure if the British automobile company included the feature in this lineup. It is likely to be featured at least in one of the upcoming four models we are expecting from Aston Martin in their Second Century plan. They include two Lagonda models the company is planning to release by 2020, a mid-engine supercar in the same year, and an SUV in 2019.

The 2019 Aston Martin DBS release date is in June, a few weeks from now.