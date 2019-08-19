A cup of joe in exchange for a visit to Facebook Cafe?

Facebook has been at the left, right, and center of privacy scandals since we first heard about Cambridge Analytica. Time and again, Mark Zuckerberg had received a stark reminder that longtime Facebook users no longer believe that Facebook is truly private. To change this belief, Facebook has decided to open a number of pop-up cafes across the UK to give people a privacy check-up along with a cup of coffee.

At the five Facebook cafes, users will get free tea or coffee and a tutorial on how to customize their privacy settings.

To scorned Facebook users, this might be a blessing in disguise. According to a recent poll, 27 percent of Londoners don’t know how to customize their privacy settings on social media.

It’s still bewildering considering how Facebook has been at the forefront of some of the biggest privacy scandals in tech. Last week, Facebook reappeared in the news facing fresh scrutiny over its handling of user data.

Facebook Cafe to obliterate a history of privacy scandals?

Facebook has been paying outside contractors to transcribe clips of audio from users of its services. According to Messenger Help Center page, even if one contact in your chat list had consented to Facebook transcribing the conversation, any audio in the thread would have been translated, regardless of who sent it.

The latest privacy scandal is a result of the many gaffes committed by Facebook. Last month, the U.S. Financial Trade Commission imposed a $5 billion fine on Facebook over privacy violations. Facebook improperly shared information of 87 million users with now-defunct Cambridge Analytica for political campaigns. Not only Facebook failed to inform the general public but it also requested all parties involved to destroy the information.

You can go through the list of lawsuits against Facebook here.