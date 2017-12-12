8 Life Changing Movies for Entrepreneurs & Aspiring Leaders!

Being a leader is not an easy job where you can dictate terms the way you want. It is not easy to come up with a business plan and start working on it. It’s difficult to get people to work with you and get your business running. Inspiration comes from all kinds of things. It could come from characters in books, your role models, autobiographies etc. Sometimes, one can even learn a lesson or two from films. Films have been instrumental in changing lives, inspiring people and teaching life-lessons. There have been extensive debates taking place on this matter too. There are some who feel that movies can be damaging because people fall into doing things that are not right. But then there are also those who feel that movies can help people get inspired to do the right things as well. We bring a list of movies for entrepreneurs that can help become a better leader.

1. THE SOCIAL NETWORK

The film released in 2010 talks about Mark Zuckerberg’s transformation from a Harvard student to becoming a social-media sensation worldwide.

What you need to learn?

The movie has a lot many inspiring scenes even if it was overdramatized. What you could learn from the protagonist if how to remain focused. Focus is the only thing that drove him to keep striving and fighting for his ideas to succeed. The hero was so driven to achieve what he wanted that in a month’s time he changed his life forever. Even if your idea sounds a little ‘out-of-the-box’ kind, make it your priority and work towards achieving it.

What you need to avoid?

What you need to avoid learning is how not to be arrogant and play dirty with your friend. Integrity is one of the major qualities of a leader. One of the major things to take away from this film is how to not forget your friends who stood by you. Success can be dangerous if they come at a cost of losing out on people who are close to you.

2. THE WOLF OF WALL STREET

Released in 2013, the film is a dark comedy that is based on the life of Jordan Belfort. Belfort, founder of Stratton Oakmont, makes huge fortunes by defrauding millions from his rich investors.

What you need to learn?

While doing any kind of business, one is required to be at their wit’s end and must be able to work smart. With the changing times, people now prefer working smart than working hard. So for young entrepreneurs who want to know how to go about being able to sell things to your customers, you must give this movie a try.

What you need to avoid?

There’s a lot more to avoid than to learn from the film. The first lesson being, never do anything against the law. Committing frauds and conning people of their money is not only immoral but also illegal. You want to be in the business for the long run and not in the jail. Therefore, be careful how you do your business. It is always better to be transparent with it.

3. PIRATES OF THE SILICON VALLEY

The 1999 film’s plot covers the rivalry between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. The movie depicts the mindsets of the Microsoft as well as the Apple Inc.'s CEOs.

What you need to learn?

I do not want to ruin the film for you by stating who follows what ideology. Both being right in their own way, fight it out by working hard and reaching the top. A budding entrepreneur could learn the different kinds of approaches to a similar kind of business. One major thing that needs to be taken into consideration by any entrepreneur is passion. Jobs is constantly seen wanting to know more, learn more and try harder. A great leader’s only motivation is his passion to achieve what he wants to.

What you need to avoid?

A good businessman will always keep his ego and temperament in check. Jobs had been fired from his own company because of the way he behaved with his employees. This is one thing every employer must keep in mind. Your ego will help you determine how you want your employees to treat you and work at your company. Therefore, ego must be kept aside when dealing with a lot of people.

4. HIDDEN FIGURES

The 2016 film revolves around three African American female mathematicians who rose the ranks of NASA alongside the greatest minds in the history. The women, for their work are considered to be as true American heroes.

What you need to learn?

The women in the film show us how birth, gender and race are the societal construct. In reality, only hard work and the right attitude will help you reach the top of the ladder. These African American women were subject to ridicule and also looked down upon. But they never got demotivated. They were confident about themselves and never got demotivated by anyone.

What you need to avoid?

In order to attain success, it is important to get demotivated by whatever anyone says. Also, it is not right to judge someone’s work just because they happen to belong to a different race or gender. Avoid being driven by stereotypes and learn to accept everyone's weaknesses. Also, a great leader will not accept people who indulge in shaming others. A leader will always lead by example and set the right example for others to follow.

5. MONEYBALL

The 2011 American sports drama portrayed how Beane and Peter build a team with undervalued talent by taking the sabermetric approach towards analyzing the players because of the franchise’s limited budget for players.

What you need to learn?

Listen! Always listen! Everyone wants to have a flourishing business, but more than often don’t want to listen to what others have to say. Keeping an open ear and an open mind can help in getting solutions to many problems. A good boss will always see to it that he is open to what others have to say. Listening to your employees is one habit every great entrepreneur needs to keep in mind.

What you need to avoid?

No company is ever going to succeed by making unrealistic goals. It is good to aim high but being unreasonable is not going to help anyone. In fact, it builds up more pressure and disappoints faster. It is always avoidable to think that are going to rule the market when you have just begun.

6. JERRY MAGUIRE

The movie released in 1996 is based on a sports agent, Jerry, who undergoes crisis and gets fired from his job. The movie is based on the struggles he and his partners face in order to make their business work.

What you need to learn?

There is a line in the film which goes like, “The key to this business is personal relationships.” But this is not true for one business. This is the scenario for every organization in the world. How good you are with your personal clients as well as employees speaks a lot about you as a person. Only when you care about your employees and clients, make them feel like family, will people want to invest more in your organization and better results will be obtained.

What you need to avoid?

Never compromise on quality. When you are in the business of providing services to clients, it is best to take a little more money, but give them what is promised. A lot many times, when compromises are made, customers slowly feel betrayed and stop trusting the company. A good entrepreneur will always pay more attention to the demands of their clients. This is one of the best ways to earn a good reputation in the market.

7. THE ARTIST

The artist is a romantic comedy-drama in black and white. The movie is about the relationship of a film start of the silent times and a young actress who is displaced and earns fame in the ‘talkies.’

What you need to learn?

Who knew that this film based on the olden cinema days of black and white had a lesson entrepreneurs could learn from. But as it happens, this film teaches one of the most important lessons of all times. Change is inevitable. Times change, and so must we. Learning to adapt to all kinds of situations is the best way to move forward and not feel left out. Businesses too have to change with the change in demands from the customers. An entrepreneur who wants to succeed in life will always see to it that he adapts to the new ways and is able to provide stuff that is in sync with the times.

What you need to avoid?

Pride! No businessman will be able to succeed if he lets his pride rule his business. It is good to be proud of one’s self. But to let pride dictate terms can be the biggest blunders one can commit. One of the major things to avoid when one is reaching on top of the ladder is pride. It can not only damage the work output but also harm people around him. A humble and an adaptable boss will have higher chances of gaining success than one who is stubborn of changing.

8. JOBS

The 2013 film talks about college dropout Steve Jobs and his journey. The movie deals with his revolutionary home computers, Apple 1, in 1976. The movie deals with Job’s tenure in his own co-founded company.

What you need to learn?

The movie shows how Jobs is constantly promoting that they need to give to the customers based on what they want and not what will raise their sales. This is one of the best approaches in any business. When you start taking people’s detailed wants into consideration, people will automatically switch to your services.

What you need to avoid?

Avoid mixing business and relations together. When it comes to work, you need to maintain boundaries with everyone. Even if they happen to be your friends. Mixing both can be dangerous because they tend to not only affect work, but also relationships. When you behave professionally, you make decisions from your head. But when you allow your heart to make decisions, they might boomerang sometimes. Having friends at workplace is good, but behaving with them in the same manner can cause work-related issues.

8. PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS

The 2006 movie is based on a single father who is evicted from his home and now has no roof under which he and his son can live. The father, Chris, does not give up and goes through a lot of struggles just so that he can create a better life for his son.

What you need to learn?

The one thing that this movie brilliantly puts forth is the idea of ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ Great leaders will only achieve success when they start accepting the tough times and still work towards their goal. No matter what difficulties lay ahead, but only the strong can mae it through, till the end. Giving up is never an option when the path is filled with difficulty. An outlier is considered a tough fighter who is able to fight against all odds, falls down but even then keeps pursuing to reach greatness, and ultimately – happiness.

What you need to avoid?

A budding entrepreneur must always avoid showing others his weaknesses. This is one lesson that stands out in the film and therefore we have included it in out list of 'movies for entrepreneurs.' Your vulnerabilities are for your own knowledge and you must not make it public. When you keep to yourself, no one will be able to use your weaknesses against you. Play your cards smartly and never show your opponent that you are weak.