770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Review

Ford recently announced the newer version of its bestselling F-150. The F-150 is one of the most potent Shelby Mustangs to be built by the company. The Blue Oval will bring everything like a hybrid powertrain, developed on-board generator, a sleeper cab, efficient powertrains, class-leading towing as well as upgraded payload. But what it lacks is a 770-horsepower vehicle, which is the Shelby American F-150 Super Snake developed by Ford. The Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is built to replenish the wishes of dominant vehicle lovers for a fast street truck. The F-150 sport truck accelerates from 0-60 in 3.45 seconds and 0-100-0 in 8.3 seconds.

The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport has a Shelby-specific lowered suspension, equipped with 770 horsepower, robust exhaust note, custom wheels as well as a new upgraded brake system. The exterior of the vehicle has a developer aerodynamic design, while the interior has plush Shelby amenities. The Shelby American team collaborated with the Ford Performance team and co-partners to build the ultimate “super truck F-150.”

Unlike the lifted Shelby F-150, the Super Snake Sport has a lowering suspension setup that is designed to lower the gravity center and be efficient on the road. The lower truck also has unique body components like a more massive front bumper, low front splitter and a functional ram air hood that enhances street performance.

The vehicle has a high-performance drive train as well as aggressive styling on the outer side. On the interior front, the vehicle has new leather seat covers with Super Snake Sport embroidery. The leather seats and Suedezkin features give the drivers super comfort and a luxurious feel.

Shelby is building only 250 Super Snakes for the 2020 period. The vehicle is available in eight factory Ford colors:

Black with matte black stripes

Lead Foot with black stripes

Oxford White with black stripes

Velocity Blue with black stripes

Magnetic with black stripes

Rapid Red with black stripes

Silver with Black Stripes

Race Red with black stripes

Specifications of 770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Vehicle in terms of its Performance and its Exterior as well as Interior Upgrades

Performance:

770 HP supercharger system

Powder-coated blue supercharger

Performance air intake

Heat exchanger

Billet throttle body

Shelby Suspension System

Front coil-over suspension

Rear shocks

Rear leaf spring shackles

Shelby by Borla exhaust system

Shelby by Baer brake system

22” Carroll Shelby Wheel Co aluminum wheels

Street performance tires

Exterior:

F-150 Super Snake body components

Front bumper and grilles

Front splitter

Tonneau cover and bed carpet

Super Snake Sport Striping

Super Snake Sport badging

Interior:

Custom leather interior

Serial numbered CSM dash and engine plates

Floor mats

Faux carbon fibre accents

Shelby gauge replacement

Billet racing pedals

Deep tinted windows

The Pricing, Availability Status and Warranty details of the powerful 770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Super Truck Vehicle

The amazing Shelby F-150 comes at a price starting at $86,085 for an efficient V8 powered pickup version. The mighty 770 horsepower V8 will have a starting price of $93,385, and both vehicle variants will be available with a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty period. The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be available only at selected Shelby dealers across North America. However, a limited count of vehicles will be built by selected Shelby mod shops and distributors on the international scenario.