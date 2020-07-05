770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Review

Ford recently announced the newer version of its bestselling F-150. The F-150 is one of the most potent Shelby Mustangs to be built by the company. The Blue Oval will bring everything like a hybrid powertrain, developed on-board generator, a sleeper cab, efficient powertrains, class-leading towing as well as upgraded payload. But what it lacks is a 770-horsepower vehicle, which is the Shelby American F-150 Super Snake developed by Ford. The Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is built to replenish the wishes of dominant vehicle lovers for a fast street truck. The F-150 sport truck accelerates from 0-60 in 3.45 seconds and 0-100-0 in 8.3 seconds.
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport has a Shelby-specific lowered suspension, equipped with 770 horsepower, robust exhaust note, custom wheels as well as a new upgraded brake system. The exterior of the vehicle has a developer aerodynamic design, while the interior has plush Shelby amenities. The Shelby American team collaborated with the Ford Performance team and co-partners to build the ultimate “super truck F-150.”
Unlike the lifted Shelby F-150, the Super Snake Sport has a lowering suspension setup that is designed to lower the gravity center and be efficient on the road. The lower truck also has unique body components like a more massive front bumper, low front splitter and a functional ram air hood that enhances street performance.
The vehicle has a high-performance drive train as well as aggressive styling on the outer side. On the interior front, the vehicle has new leather seat covers with Super Snake Sport embroidery. The leather seats and Suedezkin features give the drivers super comfort and a luxurious feel.
Shelby is building only 250 Super Snakes for the 2020 period. The vehicle is available in eight factory Ford colors:
- Black with matte black stripes
- Lead Foot with black stripes
- Oxford White with black stripes
- Velocity Blue with black stripes
- Magnetic with black stripes
- Rapid Red with black stripes
- Silver with Black Stripes
- Race Red with black stripes
Specifications of 770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Vehicle in terms of its Performance and its Exterior as well as Interior Upgrades
Performance:
- 770 HP supercharger system
- Powder-coated blue supercharger
- Performance air intake
- Heat exchanger
- Billet throttle body
- Shelby Suspension System
- Front coil-over suspension
- Rear shocks
- Rear leaf spring shackles
- Shelby by Borla exhaust system
- Shelby by Baer brake system
- 22” Carroll Shelby Wheel Co aluminum wheels
- Street performance tires
Exterior:
- F-150 Super Snake body components
- Front bumper and grilles
- Front splitter
- Tonneau cover and bed carpet
- Super Snake Sport Striping
- Super Snake Sport badging
Interior:
- Custom leather interior
- Serial numbered CSM dash and engine plates
- Floor mats
- Faux carbon fibre accents
- Shelby gauge replacement
- Billet racing pedals
- Deep tinted windows
The Pricing, Availability Status and Warranty details of the powerful 770 HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Super Truck Vehicle
The amazing Shelby F-150 comes at a price starting at $86,085 for an efficient V8 powered pickup version. The mighty 770 horsepower V8 will have a starting price of $93,385, and both vehicle variants will be available with a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty period. The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be available only at selected Shelby dealers across North America. However, a limited count of vehicles will be built by selected Shelby mod shops and distributors on the international scenario.
