 

500 million Facebook Users’ data leaked online

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


11 hours ago


RELATED POST

Facebook unfriends Australia over news media bargaining code

Facebook unfriends Australia over news media bargaining code

‘World first’: Google threatens to disable search in Australia over proposed new law

‘World first’: Google threatens to disable search in Australia over proposed new law

Facebook’s Advertising Integrity Chief Rob Leathern Quits Company

Facebook’s Advertising Integrity Chief Rob Leathern Quits Company




If you do not have a digital presence, you are an invisible entity in the internet world. But a digital identity is always fraught with the threat of identity theft. The latest such theft or leak concerns more than 500 million Facebook users from across 106 countries whose data has been posted on an online hackers’ forum.

“All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free,” Alon Gal, chief technology officer at the Hudson Rock cybercrime intelligence firm, said Saturday on Twitter. In January this year, Gal had revealed that a Telegram bot was advertising the data in exchange for money. Motherboard reported on that bot’s existence at the time and verified that the data was legitimate.

Gal said Facebook has shown “absolute negligence” in protecting the data of its users.

Facebook Privacy Scandals Cafe

Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2018.

The personal data leaked includes users’ phone numbers, locations, date of birth, Facebook ID, and bios. Some email addresses have been leaked as well. The US and UK and France seem to have been the most affected with 32 million US users, 11 million UK users and 20 million French users’ data leaked.

A business Insider report claims that some of the data is current with some of the leaked phone numbers still connected to Facebook account owners.

“This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked,” Gal said.

A Facebook spokesperson claims that the report is old news.

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” a company spokesperson said. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

There was no further clarity given over how the data was fixed and why are so many people still vulnerable to the leak if it was fixed. Gal is of the opinion that Facebook cannot do much now; it would be like locking the stable doors after the horse has bolted. But he added that Facebook could notify users so they could remain vigilant for possible phishing schemes or fraud using their personal data.

“Bad actors will certainly use the information for social engineering, scamming, hacking and marketing,” Gal said on Twitter.

“Individuals signing up to a reputable company like Facebook are trusting them with their data and Facebook [is] supposed to treat the data with utmost respect,” Gal said. “Users having their personal information leaked is a huge breach of trust and should be handled accordingly.”

This is not the first time that Facebook, with 2 billion users, has been embroiled in controversies over leaks or use of data. In 2016, a scandal around Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm that used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target political ads, erupted and was even linked with the US elections.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

LG Electronics to shut to smartphone division by July-end
Technology

LG Electronics to shut to smartphone division by July-end

LG Electronics has decided to discontinue its mobile business after suffering losses in the segment. Rumors had been floating since January about LG’s possible exit from this los
12 hours ago
Luxury car sales witness a boom during Corona times as bored rich and famous splurge
Market Analysis

Luxury car sales witness a boom during Corona times as bored rich and famous splurge

The automobile industry witnessed a downturn during the Pandemic, with most of the world in a lockdown and people avoiding big purchases. But one segment of the sector seems to hav
2 days ago
Microsoft suffers second worldwide outage in two weeks
Technology

Microsoft suffers second worldwide outage in two weeks

Microsoft’s Azure cloud services, as well as Teams, Office 365, OneDrive, Skype, Xbox Live and Bing were all inaccessible due to the outage. Even the Azure Status page was report
3 days ago
Oil producer Pioneer to buy rival DoublePoint for $6.4 billion
Energy

Oil producer Pioneer to buy rival DoublePoint for $6.4 billion

Pioneer Natural Resources, one of America’s biggest independent oil operations, is to acquire rival Texan producer DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion in a cash and stock deal. P
3 days ago
Microsoft wins $22 billion contract for HoloLens headsets from US Army
Aerospace & Defense

Microsoft wins $22 billion contract for HoloLens headsets from US Army

Microsoft has been given a $22 billion contract by the U.S. Army to supply its augmented reality headsets for the troops. The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headsets
4 days ago
Deliveroo to list on LSE with an IPO of $10.46 billions
Technology

Deliveroo to list on LSE with an IPO of $10.46 billions

Deliveroo, the food delivery company, said it will list its initial public offering at 390 (£3.90) pence per share, at the bottom end of a previously indicated range due to volati
5 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More