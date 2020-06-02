500 Exclusive Ducati Superleggera V4 Will Sell At $100,000

Ducati officially unveiled its new Superleggera V4, the most powerful motorcycle ever made by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer costing around $100.000. The bike is a limited edition of just 500 and will be individually numbered.

The Superleggera V4 is the world's only street-legal motorcycle with the entire load-bearing structure of the chassis (frame, subframe, swingarm, and wheels) made from composite material, achieving a 6.7 kg reduction in weight thanks to these components, says the press statement from the company.

The bike has made extensive use of carbon fiber, titanium and magnesium components, which has driven up the prices titanium and carbon fiber are both expensive materials. The Superleggera V4 has a dry weight of just 159 kg resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41 hp/kg. Switching the bike to its track configuration boosts power to 234 hp, the weight drops to 152.2 kg and the power-to-weight ratio rises to 1.54 hp/kg.

The components have been molded to get aerodynamic fluidity, inspired by the 2016 Ducati MotoGP. It gives a downforce of 50 kg at 270 kph. The downforce improves acceleration and increases braking stability.

The length of the swingram has been extended for optimized track use. This has improved the performance in deceleration, sharper bend control, and lean time.

To ensure the highest quality and safety standards, these components are 100% tested using the most sophisticated techniques borrowed from the aerospace industry, such as thermography, ultrasound inspections, and tomography.

On a track test around the Mugella circuit undertaken by Alessandro Valia, an official Ducati rider, the bike recorded 1:52:45, less than two seconds from the lap time of the Panigale V4 R SBK, winner of the 2019 Italian Motorspeed Championship (CIV) with Michele Pirro.

The bike comes with the Desmosedici Stradale R engine. The 998 cm3 90° V4 powers the Superleggera V4 and weighs,2.8 kg less than the 1,103 cm3 V4. It has an improved exhaust and gives 224 CV in road-legal configuration of EU. On track with the titanium Akrapovič exhaust, it gives 234 CV.

A special engine calibration for the racing exhaust gives riders access to a “RaceGP” display. This is for track use only and has design inputs by Andrea Dovizioso, inspired by the instrument panel on the Desmosedici GP20.

The electronic controls enhance the racing nature of this motorcycle. They come with a default three reprogrammed Riding Modes— Race A, Race B, and Sport. There are five additional Riding Modes that can be personalized with the rider's preferred settings. Riders can monitor lap times via the upgraded Lap Timer, which can record finish line and split times coordinates for five favorite circuits.

The exclusive 500 bikes will be all individually numbered and provided with a certificate of authenticity. The bike ID number (XXX/500), which matches the VIN, will be displayed on the frame, fork yoke, and ignition key.

Bike deliveries are planned for June 2020 in Europe and, initially, only five bikes will be delivered a day. But all will be delivered by end-2020.

Superleggera customers also have the option to buy an exclusive Superleggera V4 premium leather suit with an integrated airbag and a carbon fiber helmet.

And the lucky 500 can also have access to the "SBK Experience", allowing owners to ride the Panigale V4 R, which competes in the SBK World Championship, on a test track at Mugello. Thirty lucky ones can enjoy the ultimate dream of “MotoGP Experience” and ride a circuit on the Desmosedici GP20 used by Dovizioso and Petrucci, with the close support of the Ducati Corse technicians.

The Superleggera V4 is a dream bike for biking enthusiasts designed to achieve maximum on-track performance and ensure all the reliability and rider-friendliness of a road-legal sportbike.