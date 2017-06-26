3 Unconventional Leadership Books Every Entrepreneur Needs to Read in 2017

Here, at Industry Leaders Magazine, we frequently receive emails asking about what leadership books are helpful for Fortune 500 CEOs and small-time business owners. Many times in life, it takes a new perspective to improve the way we manage things at work. From exercising power to improving time management, some great books on leadership and management can help you be a better leader.

With that said, here are three leadership books that will shape your thinking. All of these books come highly recommended by entrepreneurs, investors and leading authors. Pick one that interests you most today!

Turn the Ship Around!: A True Story of Turning Followers into Leaders

By L. David Marquet

“One of the things that limits our learning is our belief that we already know something.”

Turn the Ship Around! Is the true story of how the Santa Fe catapulted from worst to first in the fleet by challenging the U.S. Navy’s traditional leader-follower approach to leader-leader. The books details about situations on the nuclear submarine, and how its own leader is struggling against his own instincts to take control. Some of the approaches presented use emancipation, empowerments, and the building of a leadership system to cultivate a leader-leader system where everyone is fully engaged, contributing their full intellectual capacity.

No matter your business or position, you can apply the radical approaches to turn your ship around. It is highly recommended for business leaders who want to build a workplace where people are healthier and happier, where everyone is a leader.

The 48 Laws of Power

By Robert Greene

“Do not accept the roles that society foists on you. Re-create yourself by forging a new identity, one that commands attention and never bores the audience. Be the master of your own image rather than letting others define if for you. Incorporate dramatic devices into your public gestures and actions – your power will be enhanced and your character will seem larger than life.”

The 48 Laws of Power servers as a manual as well as a reading through the history. This book contains the philosophies of Sun Tzu, Machiavelli, and Carl Von Clausewitz. As long as you consider it as a primer on leadership, it will hold your attention. It also contains nuggets of useful advice on time management, family issues, team work, stress, political issues, career selection, job finding, etc.

It offers great value for understanding power in a normal, everyday situations where top CEOs at Fortune 500 companies exercising power lack the ability to demote, or even terminate those with whom they work. It’s very much a well-written set of instruction on how to distil power in a much more fluid manner.

Rework

By Jason Fried, David Heinemeier Hansson

“Workaholics aren't heroes. They don't save the day, they just use it up. The real hero is home because she figured out a faster way”

This is one book on leadership and management that you cannot put down. It offers gold standards advice on making decisions, prioritizing, meetings, business challenges, and how to make goals attainable. Rework is not just for Fortune 500 CEOs and small-time business owners. You’re wrong if you believe this one might be unnecessary for you. In fact, this book is for writers, developers, marketing people, accountants and pretty much anyone who wants to be more efficient.