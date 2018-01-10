3 Trends Driving Disruptions in the Food Industry

With the increase of information about unhealthy diets and foods responsible for a group of health challenges, it's difficult not to see the health sector as fundamental to the global food trends. According to FoodNavigators, driving disruptions in the food industry are sometimes heightened by new startup companies and local players in the sector as they strive to create revenue streams by providing more adventurous approach aimed at living healthy to compete with the big companies.

While the global food trends are subject to consumer’s choice of living healthy, three major factors are significantly paramount as the drives in the food industry trends 2018.

Rise in Veganism

As consumers continue to seek sustainable means of a healthy lifestyle, a reduction of meat content in the global food is subject to an increase in 2018. A report from GlobalData shows that more consumers are opting for vegan diets, with Germany recording the highest increase (18%) in 2016 and the United States 17%. Between 2014 and the first quarter of 2017, vegan British population increased from 0.8% to 3%. Similarly, the number of "flexitarians" (individuals that consume less meat) is expected to be on the rise in 2018 as recorded in 2017.

An analyst for Mintel food and drink opines that vegan is becoming a lifestyle for more individuals after studies show that the demands for the company's vegan products have increased against non-vegan brands. This has influenced the company's production budget in 2018 for vegan products.

Gluten-Free Goes Mainstream

In recent years, gluten-free products have become subject of continuous growth since after the Irish diets rich in gluten was found to be responsible for an increase in Coeliac disease in Ireland. According to a recent report by Euromonitor, the retail market for gluten-free products doubled between 2011 and 2016, from $1.7 billion to $3.5 billion. And the statistics also suggest that the value would grow to $4.7 billion by 2020. Aside from other effects to global food trends, this has caused a continuous decrease in wheat consumption significantly.

Every food industry is now working hard to match the increasing demand for the supply of products that are gluten-free such as sandwiches, cakes and bread loaves. In 2010, about 60 new gluten-free cooking books were published in the US, and new apps are being developed to provide retail outlets where people can source for gluten-free products.

Rise in Anti-Sugar Campaign

The food industry will have to deal with a double challenge of dealing with the escalating rates of diseases associated with foods while also responding to the growing population, which is expected to rise to 9.8 billion people by 2050. Research conducted in 188 countries by IHME suggests that 2.1 billion people are currently obese or overweight. And in response to the growing panic, there are ongoing reforms in various countries to reduce the use of sugar in food products. The UK and Ireland are set to introduce sugar taxes in 2018, while Portugal and France are among the countries with sugar taxes already, targeted at bringing down production of foods with the highest sugar content.