3 Recommended Books to Boost One’s Leadership Skills

As gradually the year comes to an end, it’s time for the managers to start brainstorming about the various strategies they will implement in the coming year. A great way of acquiring inspiration for some brilliant ideas is by reading well-written books. Books written by experts in the field of leadership will provide insight into the matter and will help the managers in crafting goals efficiently.

“The Art of War” by Sun Tzu

Military leader Sun Tzu recorded his principles on how to be a fearless leader over 2,000 years ago. This book is a modern translation of the same. The book is an ageless guide on effective leadership. Top executives from around the globe refer to it. An interesting fact is that each of the principles mentioned in this book is still applicable in the present times despite the various stages of evolution which took place.

This book is an ancient Chinese military treatise published in the 5th century BC. Despite this, it provides lessons of leadership which would help the leaders of today in working confidently and fearlessly. It acts like a guide to the leader about how to behave in a particular manner with one’s team in order to attain success.

One can get the updated hardcover version of this ancient book on the online shopping site Amazon at the price of $10.88.

“The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology that Fuel Success and Performance at Work” by Shawn Achor

The book written by Shawn Achor has some fascinating research conducted on the human brain regarding positive psychology. It very interestingly explains that how does one’s brain work efficiently when it’s happy. This book mainly focuses on achieving progress in life with a positive outlook towards everything.

It is a common thought that one is happy on achieving progress. But in this book Achor tries to focus on the fact that in order to achieve progress, one should be happy. If one is positive from within, he can improve his productivity. This will also inspire the people around him to work well.

A hardcover copy of this book of positive psychology is available on the online shopping site Amazon at the price of $17.

“Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Season” by Urban Meyer and Wayne Coffey

The mentioned book is by former football coach Urban Meyer and sports journalist Wayne Coffey. Notably, it is about their experiences in the field and how did they deal with it. One does not need to be a football enthusiast in order to enjoy this book. Through real-life experiences, a manager can inculcate tips for better leadership in his professional life. Meyer was a psychologist before becoming a coach. Hence he has used his knowledge while writing this book as well. For someone who wants to learn more about leadership in an interesting manner, this is an ideal choice.

Order a hardcover copy of this book on leadership from the online shopping site Amazon at the price of $17.46.