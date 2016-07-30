Frescodata Banner
Home Daily Zen 3 Best Project Management Tools You’ll Ever Need
3 Best Project Management Tools You’ll Ever Need
Daily Zen Featured Productivity
SHARE
, / 3466 3

There are two kinds of people in this world: the doers who get onboard to their daily productivity levels; and the slackers who somehow cannot figure out how to maximize their time. The doers are the kind of people who leverage available technologies to minimize distractions and maximize their productivity. These are the people who realize that they need to rehabilitate the multitude of tasks and limited time into a seamless cycle of productivity. Lots of powerful productivity apps and productivity softwares promise to make you super productive. Over the past few years, I’ve tried millions of productivity apps, most of which I personally stand by. All in all, these tools have helped me and my team get endless things done in less time. Here are my favorite project management tools, along with a quick review and pricing.

project management tools

BEST PROJECT MANAGEMENT TOOLS:

ASANA

Asana is a task management and project management tool that you can use to maximize team output. The productivity tool allows transparency of tasks between team members and helps put into perspective what each individual is working on at the time.

ASANA project management tools

Key Features of ASANA Task Management Tool:

  • Assign individual projects, roles, tasks and subtasks and due date.
  • Also, drag and drop features so you can put files that are needed like a PDF, visuals, etc.
  • Alternatively, facebook-wall like fun dashboard for a quick overview of what is going on. Furthermore, you can also comment on tasks and subtasks and everyone is notified of every state of change. Not to mention symbols and emoticons
  • Integrated section for tools like GitHub, Gmail, Google Drive, Salfesforce, Dropbox, Slack, MailChimp, Evernote, Alfred, and a dozen more tools.
  • Also, a pleasant color scheme, in addition to customizable features.

Rating: 4/5

TRELLO

Trello is the perfect dashboard for project management for teams and individuals. It’s easy to follow, flexible, and versatile, and everyone can easily adapt to it. It’s a team productivity app for Android and iPhone.

The project management tool includes a process called “Kanban”. The beauty of Kanban is that it allows you to break down complex workflow into a much simpler one.

Trello project management tools

Key Features of TRELLO Personal Task Management Tool:

  • For one thing, represent workflow in categories such as personal backlog, work backlog, priority, today, waiting, doing and done.
  • Namely, the team communication tool which allows real-time collaboration with the team. In addition, each team members can organize and prioritize tasks as per their convenience. Accordingly, one can post live updates on tasks on the wall.
  • Drag and drop feature is intuitive and makes it super easy to upload files.
  • Also, integration with apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, etc.
  • In particular, color-coded customization to organize and prioritize tasks.

Rating: 3/5

AZENDOO

Unlike other productivity apps and project management tools on the list, Azendoo is a team management tool specifically designed for marketing agencies. It’s quite similar to Asana, but plays an elaborate role in organizing team communication and tasks delegation.

azendoo project management tools

Key Features of AZENDOO Team Management Tool:

  • Unlike the two shown above, it displays a timeline so you can filter the tasks according to your need. Furthermore, it lets you message people for general discussions on a particular task.
  • Also, integration with third party apps such as Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Evernote, etc.
  • Nonetheless, the design is minimal, it resembles Twitter’s interface.

Rating: 3/5

To sum up, these are some of my favorite task management tools and personal productivity apps. What do you think? Apart from the aforementioned are there any others you would like to recommend? Share it in the comments.

Author
Follow Anna Domanska on Twitter, Facebook & Google.

3 Comments

  • Nandini Sehdev says:
    August 1, 2016 at 2:33 am

    Great Post Anna! The above explained project management softwares’ are quite excellent. I would also like to add proofhub in your list. It helps teams to plan, collaborate, organize and deliver projects.
    Product highlights include:
    Task Management
    File Sharing
    Live Chat
    Calendar
    To-do’s list
    Time Tracking
    Gantt Charts
    Project template
    Proofing tool
    Reports
    Collaboration

  • Lydia W. says:
    August 3, 2016 at 11:56 am

    This is an interesting list, Anna. I’ve heard of Asana and Trello, but Azendoo is new to me. I personally use InLoox and am really happy with it.

  • Jane says:
    August 5, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Hi Anna,
    You should also check Fanurio.
    Fanurio is a desktop application designed to help small teams and freelancers to manage their work and be paid for it. With Fanurio you can customize invoice templates using your own layouts and export them to HTML or PDF. It also has idle time detection and it can be used on Mac, Windows and Linux.

2016 CURRENT ISSUE

industry-leaders-magazine-q4-2016

Highlights

Imminent Trends:

The Mystical World of Christmas Marketing

SWISH:

Top Earning Teams of 2016

Green Revolution:

Growing Life on Concrete

Table of contents »
Subscribe Now

Past Issues

  • Q1-2016
  • Q4-2015
  • Q3-2015
  • Q2 2015
  • Q1 2015
  • Q4 2015
  • Industry Leader Magazine
  • Q2 2014
  • Q1 2014
(click cover to view the magazine) VIEW ALL PAST ISSUES »

Sign up for Daily post updates

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

PASSWORD RESET


CAPTCHA

Back to Login?

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

LOGIN


CAPTCHA