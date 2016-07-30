3 Best Project Management Tools You’ll Ever Need

There are two kinds of people in this world: the doers who get onboard to their daily productivity levels; and the slackers who somehow cannot figure out how to maximize their time. The doers are the kind of people who leverage available technologies to minimize distractions and maximize their productivity. These are the people who realize that they need to rehabilitate the multitude of tasks and limited time into a seamless cycle of productivity. Lots of powerful productivity apps and productivity softwares promise to make you super productive. Over the past few years, I’ve tried millions of productivity apps, most of which I personally stand by. All in all, these tools have helped me and my team get endless things done in less time. Here are my favorite project management tools, along with a quick review and pricing.

BEST PROJECT MANAGEMENT TOOLS:

ASANA

Asana is a task management and project management tool that you can use to maximize team output. The productivity tool allows transparency of tasks between team members and helps put into perspective what each individual is working on at the time.

Key Features of ASANA Task Management Tool:

Assign individual projects, roles, tasks and subtasks and due date.

Also, drag and drop features so you can put files that are needed like a PDF, visuals, etc.

Alternatively, facebook-wall like fun dashboard for a quick overview of what is going on. Furthermore, you can also comment on tasks and subtasks and everyone is notified of every state of change. Not to mention symbols and emoticons

Integrated section for tools like GitHub, Gmail, Google Drive, Salfesforce, Dropbox, Slack, MailChimp, Evernote, Alfred, and a dozen more tools.

Also, a pleasant color scheme, in addition to customizable features.

Rating: 4/5

TRELLO

Trello is the perfect dashboard for project management for teams and individuals. It’s easy to follow, flexible, and versatile, and everyone can easily adapt to it. It’s a team productivity app for Android and iPhone.

The project management tool includes a process called “Kanban”. The beauty of Kanban is that it allows you to break down complex workflow into a much simpler one.

Key Features of TRELLO Personal Task Management Tool:

For one thing, represent workflow in categories such as personal backlog, work backlog, priority, today, waiting, doing and done.

Namely, the team communication tool which allows real-time collaboration with the team. In addition, each team members can organize and prioritize tasks as per their convenience. Accordingly, one can post live updates on tasks on the wall.

Drag and drop feature is intuitive and makes it super easy to upload files.

Also, integration with apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, etc.

In particular, color-coded customization to organize and prioritize tasks.

Rating: 3/5

AZENDOO

Unlike other productivity apps and project management tools on the list, Azendoo is a team management tool specifically designed for marketing agencies. It’s quite similar to Asana, but plays an elaborate role in organizing team communication and tasks delegation.

Key Features of AZENDOO Team Management Tool:

Unlike the two shown above, it displays a timeline so you can filter the tasks according to your need. Furthermore, it lets you message people for general discussions on a particular task.

Also, integration with third party apps such as Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Evernote, etc.

Nonetheless, the design is minimal, it resembles Twitter’s interface.

Rating: 3/5

To sum up, these are some of my favorite task management tools and personal productivity apps. What do you think? Apart from the aforementioned are there any others you would like to recommend? Share it in the comments.