2021 Mercedes AMG GT Black series Review

The AMG Black series is a rare genus of high-performance sports cars comes up with its most extreme, bold and wild GT as yet.

Mercedes AMG finally releases an official video of its long-awaited ultimate sports car, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, on YouTube. The track-oriented supercar is promoted in all its racing-inspired glory. It is seen to be featuring an insanely massive wing and is alleged to have a horsepower of over 700. Considered to be the top class of the GT lineup, it also presents significant body modifications with a fantastic body kit.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black is proclaimed to be the most robust production of AMG vehicle which is also rumored to have a high strung 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor. At the front, the car lands a massive super-wide frowning grille that reiterates the AMG GT race cars that compete in the GT3 class. It is bounded by little dive planes, and below it is a deep front splitter. There can also be seen additional intakes and canards on the corners of the bumper.

The hood features an inside scoop surrounded by two large vents, and additionally, the front fenders are vented as well. The makers opted for a large opening instead of GT R's small fender vents that takes up almost the whole bodyside, and it further flows into deep side skirts. The wheel arch vents are a common feature seen on race cars to ease wheel well pressure. Fascinatingly, the car promoted in the official video has the same wheel design as the GT R. However, experts look forward to other styles to be optional later with further reveals. This Black series is also projected to come with exceedingly sticky tires.

While the GT R has a well-known centre exhaust outlet and two smaller, hidden pipes on the sides of the diffuser. On the other hand, the Black Series has four large, round exhaust tips in the corners of the diffuser like the typical GT. The corners of the bumper have big vents too, and the diffuser is hefty and forceful.

The video of the newest Mercedes-AMG GT Black series also gives a glimpse of its interiors. Whatever little details could be gathered, the interior looked like it was covered in black leather along with orange accents. The bucket seats have a four-point racing harness, and there's a half roll-cage behind the sporty seats. The Black Series is estimated to be lighter than the GT R by quite a tad, as well since the SLS Black Series was more than 150 pounds lighter than the standard SLS AMG.

Any additional mechanical details have not yet been revealed. Recent reports also put forward that the Black Series will boast a Nurburgring lap time of under 7 minutes, putting it in the same league as hypercars like the Porsche 918 Spyder. There is also no confirmed information regarding the date of its formal reveal, but according to a few reports, it may take place sometime next week. This ultimate Mercedes is reported to have a base price of around $283,000.

Coming to the official video uploaded, it featured the famous YouTube influencer shmee150 who is also known as the London based vlogger Tim Burton, breaking inside the Mercedes AMG factory. His target there was, for obvious reasons, shown to be the brand new GT Black series which he then proceeds to 'steal' and take it for a quick ride.

Meanwhile, until we get more details about the AMG GT Black series next week, keep relishing it with all the excellent points that we just presented.