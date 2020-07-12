Mercedes AMG finally releases an official video of its long-awaited ultimate sports car, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, on YouTube. The track-oriented supercar is promoted in all its racing-inspired glory. It is seen to be featuring an insanely massive wing and is alleged to have a horsepower of over 700. Considered to be the top class of the GT lineup, it also presents significant body modifications with a fantastic body kit.

" />

Aspiring Business Leaders Worldwide

Home NEWS Autos 2021 Mercedes AMG GT Black series Review

2021 Mercedes AMG GT Black series Review

The AMG Black series is a rare genus of high-performance sports cars comes up with its most extreme, bold and wild GT as yet.
Autos Featured NEWS
SHARE
, / 23 0

Mercedes AMG finally releases an official video of its long-awaited ultimate sports car, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, on YouTube. The track-oriented supercar is promoted in all its racing-inspired glory. It is seen to be featuring an insanely massive wing and is alleged to have a horsepower of over 700. Considered to be the top class of the GT lineup, it also presents significant body modifications with a fantastic body kit.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black is proclaimed to be the most robust production of AMG vehicle which is also rumored to have a high strung 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor. At the front, the car lands a massive super-wide frowning grille that reiterates the AMG GT race cars that compete in the GT3 class. It is bounded by little dive planes, and below it is a deep front splitter. There can also be seen additional intakes and canards on the corners of the bumper.

Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar About WordPress Industry Leaders Magazine 1313 Plugin Updates 66 Comments in moderation New SEOEnter a focus keyphrase to calculate the SEO score Autoptimize WP Rocket Events Howdy, Anna Domanska Log Out Screen OptionsHelp Add New Post WP Rocket: One or more plugins have been enabled or disabled, clear the cache if they affect the front end of your site. Clear cache Dismiss this notice. This theme recommends the following plugins: Envato WordPress Toolkit, Regenerate Thumbnail, WP Retina 2x and Woocommerce. Begin installing plugins | Dismiss this notice Dismiss this notice. Add title 2021 Mercedes – AMG GT Black series Review Permalink: https://www.industryleadersmagazine.com/2021-mercedes-am…ck-series-review/ ‎Edit Add MediaMaha ShortcodesVisualText Paragraph Word count: 0 Draft saved at 10:13:41 am. Toggle panel: s2Member™ Toggle panel: WP LinkedIn Auto Publish Settings Don't share this post Custom Share Message: [POST_TITLE] [POST_EXCERPT] [POST_LINK] Profile selection: Industry Leaders Magazine Company Share Now Toggle panel: Apple News Sections Main Select the sections in which to publish this article. If none are selected, it will be published to the default section. Paid? Check this to indicate that viewing the article requires a paid subscription. Note that Apple must approve your channel for paid content before using this feature. Preview? Check this to publish the article as a draft. Hidden? Hidden articles are visible to users who have a link to the article, but do not appear in feeds. Sponsored? Check this to indicate this article is sponsored content. Maturity Rating Pull quote Cover art This post will be automatically sent to Apple News on publish. Toggle panel: Publish Preview(opens in a new tab) Status: Draft EditEdit status Visibility: Public EditEdit visibility Publish immediately EditEdit date and time Readability: Not available SEO: Not available Clear cache Move to Trash Toggle panel: Format Toggle panel: Categories All Categories Most Used C-Suite CEO MAGAZINE Innovation People Philanthropy Power Players Success Story Sustainability Daily Zen Communication Decision Making Productivity Strategic Thinking Work-Life Balance Featured(Primary Category)Primary Leadership story of the Month NEWSMake primary Aerospace & Defense AutosMake primary Energy Financial Services Food & Services Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Logistics & Supply Chain Manufacturing & Retail Media & Entertainment Professional Services Technology Opinion Emerging Markets Market Analysis New Ventures Past Issues SUBSCRIBE Video + Add New Category Toggle panel: Tags Add New Tag Separate tags with commas Choose from the most used tags Toggle panel: Post Expirator Enable Post Expiration Year Month Day 2020 July 12 , Hour(EST) Minute @ 10 12 How to expire: Draft Toggle panel: WP Rocket Options Never cache this page Activate these options on this post: LazyLoad for images LazyLoad for iframes/videos Minify HTML Minify/combine CSS Minify/combine JS CDN Optimize CSS Delivery Defer JS Note: None of these options will be applied if this post has been excluded from cache in the global cache settings. Toggle panel: Post Options Make Featured Make this post featured Cover Style RegularParallax (feat. image)TitleBoxed (feat. image) Single Featured Image Enable/disable Featured image in this posts Top Sticky posts Enable/disable Top Sticky posts Subtitle Fill the Subtitle of this post The AMG Black series is a rare genus of high-performance sports cars comes up with its most extreme, bold and wild GT as yet. Sidebar Main Sidebar Toggle panel: Featured image Set featured image Toggle panel: Social Media Auto Publish Twitter Enable auto publish posts to my twitter account YesNo Attach image to twitter post Yes Message format for posting --Select-- {POST_TITLE} {POST_EXCERPT} {PERMALINK} Toggle panel: Yoast SEO SEO Readability Social Focus keyphraseHelp on choosing the perfect focus keyphrase(Opens in a new browser tab) Google preview Preview as: Mobile resultDesktop result Url preview:https://www.industryleadersmagazine.com › 2021-mercedes-amg-gt-black-series-reviewSEO title preview: 2021 Mercedes – AMG GT Black series Review Meta description preview: The AMG Black series is a rare genus of high-performance sports cars comes up with its most extreme, bold and wild GT as yet. Edit snippet SEO title Insert snippet variable 2021 Mercedes – AMG GT Black series Review Site title Title Primary category Separator Slug 2021-mercedes-amg-gt-black-series-review Meta description Insert snippet variable The AMG Black series is a rare genus of high-performance sports cars comes up with its most extreme, bold and wild GT as yet. Site title Title Primary category Separator Close snippet editor SEO analysis Enter a focus keyphrase to calculate the SEO score Add related keyphrase Cornerstone content Advanced Toggle panel: Post Review Score Enable Post Review Score Turn On the Review Score Toggle panel: Excerpt Excerpt VisualText Toggle panel: Access Manager Thank you for creating with WordPress.Version 5.4.2 Close dialog Featured image Upload FilesMedia Library Expand Details Filter MediaFilter by type Images Filter by date All dates Smush: All images Search Media list ATTACHMENT DETAILS 2021-Mercedes-AMG-GT-Black.jpeg July 12, 2020 104 KB 840 by 472 pixels Edit Image Delete Permanently Alt Text Describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Caption Description Copy Link https://www.industryleadersmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2021-Mercedes-AMG-GT-Black

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black is proclaimed to be the most robust production of AMG vehicle which is also rumored to have a high strung 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor.

The hood features an inside scoop surrounded by two large vents, and additionally, the front fenders are vented as well. The makers opted for a large opening instead of GT R's small fender vents that takes up almost the whole bodyside, and it further flows into deep side skirts. The wheel arch vents are a common feature seen on race cars to ease wheel well pressure. Fascinatingly, the car promoted in the official video has the same wheel design as the GT R. However, experts look forward to other styles to be optional later with further reveals. This Black series is also projected to come with exceedingly sticky tires.

While the GT R has a well-known centre exhaust outlet and two smaller, hidden pipes on the sides of the diffuser. On the other hand, the Black Series has four large, round exhaust tips in the corners of the diffuser like the typical GT. The corners of the bumper have big vents too, and the diffuser is hefty and forceful.

 The video of the newest Mercedes-AMG GT Black series also gives a glimpse of its interiors. Whatever little details could be gathered, the interior looked like it was covered in black leather along with orange accents. The bucket seats have a four-point racing harness, and there's a half roll-cage behind the sporty seats. The Black Series is estimated to be lighter than the GT R by quite a tad, as well since the SLS Black Series was more than 150 pounds lighter than the standard SLS AMG.

Any additional mechanical details have not yet been revealed. Recent reports also put forward that the Black Series will boast a Nurburgring lap time of under 7 minutes, putting it in the same league as hypercars like the Porsche 918 Spyder. There is also no confirmed information regarding the date of its formal reveal, but according to a few reports, it may take place sometime next week. This ultimate Mercedes is reported to have a base price of around $283,000.

Coming to the official video uploaded, it featured the famous YouTube influencer shmee150 who is also known as the London based vlogger Tim Burton, breaking inside the Mercedes AMG factory. His target there was, for obvious reasons, shown to be the brand new GT Black series which he then proceeds to 'steal' and take it for a quick ride.

Meanwhile, until we get more details about the AMG GT Black series next week, keep relishing it with all the excellent points that we just presented.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

READ THE MAGAZINE

MARCH 2020 ISSUE

BUSINESS MAGNATES
THEN & NOW

  

YOU FIRST

Sign up to get our biggest stories before anybody else.

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login?

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

//

Subscribe Plan Details








Forgot Password
Back to Login

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

LOGIN