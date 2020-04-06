by Anna Domanska, April 6, 2020

The enchanting all-new 2021 Genesis G80 sedan has attractive double headlights and gigantic pentagonal framework. It is inspired by the company’s new GV80 SUV, which is another high-class luxury vehicle without a high price tag. The 2021 G80 is stylish and sleeker and represents the third generation of the Genesis nameplate. The sedan also bears a striking resemblance to GV80 SUV overall, with a massive front frame and unique exterior lighting. The cabin is clean-looking, and luxury enhanced for utter comfort.

The cost of the all-new G80 or about its features, experts are of the view that it would command a slightly higher starting price than the current 2020 model. Industry Leaders Magazine is here to cover 2021 Genesis G80 review.

2021 Genesis G80 Review: Transmission and Performance

The entry-level G80 will be boosted by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that makes 300 horsepower. Car enthusiasts looking for quicker acceleration would want to lay hands on the more powerful twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with 375 horsepower. Both the engines are backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission and either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Genesis G80 Price

The estimated price of the G80 is $45,000. Though Genesis hasn't revealed

Fuel Economy

Genesis hasn’t released any fuel-economy figures for the G80 or the power train options.

Interior, Comfort, and Cargo

Genesis G80 is a luxury car, and the sedan has a suitably upscale interior. The cabin has an elegant design with a streamlined dashboard, soft-touch surfaces, rich-looking materials, and the steering wheel has an odd aesthetic. The sedan has desirable features like a 12.3-inch 3D digital gauge cluster, ambient interior lighting, a head-up display, heated and ventilated front, and rear seats, and more. Genesis revealed that it had kept the front roof pillars and rearview mirror as small as possible to promote outward visibility. The new Genesis G80 has more headroom and legroom than the outgoing model.

Infotainment Features

The dashboard features a substantial 14.5-inch touch screen that crops up on the top and acts as the hub for the G80’s infotainment system. The display can be handled via a circular controller on the center console, as well as buttons on the steering wheel and voice commands. The G80 also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A powerful Lexicon audio system with distinct sound modes also forms an integral part of the infotainment setup of the G80.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

The 2021 G80 hasn’t yet been crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The sedan offers several driver-assistance technology tools as well as a cool feature called Smart Park for the buyers. The Smart Park feature allows the driver to maneuver the car in and out of tight parking spots without actually being at the controls. The critical safety features of the Genesis G80 include an automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a blind-spot monitoring feature.

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

Genesis provides an excellent limited warranty and an extended power train coverage for the buyers. The protections are also supplemented by the following better complimentary maintenance plans available: