2021 Elantra N Line Review: Is it worth the price tag?

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is the recently launched vehicle from the Hyundai stable, a compact sedan having the latest features in infotainment and aimed at giving a progressive in-car experience.

Though pricing of the vehicle hasn’t been announced yet, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra would much be on the similar lines of the outgoing Elantra generation, which is around $20,000. The Elantra is available in models SE, SEL, and Limited and the new addition of Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and new Elantra N Line.

The 2021 Elantra will be different from others in the class in terms of comfort and technology features. It has a brand-new platform, a longer wheelbase, lower roofline equipped with splurging interior and exterior features.

The 2021 Elantra is the first-ever Hybrid model from Hyundai with a 1.6 L 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle GDI engine. The car has advanced infotainment feature of two 10.25-inch multimedia systems embedded in one glass frame and a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feature.

Hyundai for the first time is including a hybrid powertrain to the 2021 Elantra line up. It also offers a 1.6-litre four-cylinder GDI Atkinson-cycle engine combined with a 32kW electric motor and 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery pack. This combination will give an output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque. The distinctive feature of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is the 6-speed DCT unit and multi-link rear suspension additions.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Specifications:

2021 Hyundai Elantra (Expected) MSRP $20,000 Engine 2.0L Naturally Aspirated Inline-4 Drivetrain FWD Transmission CVT Power 147hp@6,200rpm Torque 132lb-ft@4,500rpm 0-60 MPH 9.0 sec Quarter Mile 16.2 sec Top Speed 130 MPH

Elantra Interior

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra has a complete makeover in terms of a redesigned interior with driver-centric ergonomic cues. There is a sleek roofline that consists 40.6 inches of front headroom and 37.3 inches of rear headroom. The longer wheelbase of the 2021 model would give the best-in-class 38.0 inches of rear legroom and increased shoulder room as well. The vehicle has 14.2 cu-ft of trunk space. Some of the notable features of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra include:

Custom driven 64-colour mood lighting

Stylish corner grab handle for passengers

High centre console

Sleek low-placed inside handles

Rearview camera with specified guidelines

Drive Mode Select

25-inch Navigation system

8-speaker Bose premium sound system

Elantra Infotainment

The 2021 Elantra has two futuristic 10.25-inch screens coupled with secure connectivity and innovative features for an enthralling driving experience. It has a stylish dashboard with an 8.0-inch centre display and analogue-style gauges. There is an optional BlueLink feature that allows the passenger to connect their devices.

Elantra Exterior

The longer and broader 2021 Hyundai Elantra is created with the “Parametric Dynamics” design philosophy, which means three lines meeting at a single point. The new design gives it a new four-door-coupe look. The vehicle is equipped with new highlighting features like the new front grille, headlamps, taillamps and coupe-like roofline. Some of the distinctive exterior features of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra include:

Dynamic LED Quad Projector Headlamps

Sleek body lines on hood and side profile

Parametric-jewel-pattern grille with turn-signal integration

Comprehensive and a cascading patterned grille integrated with headlamps

“H-Tail Lamp” that forms the shape of a flying Hyundai logo

Two-Tone Rear Bumper.

Elantra Safety Features

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is one notch higher in terms of safety. Some of the advanced safety features of the vehicle include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) system

Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go (SCC)

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA)

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is an excellent buy for people looking for cars in the compact sedan segment. It is the most fuel-efficient model in Hyundai stable with a robust engine and the hybrid setup. The 2021 Elantra will be released by the last quarter of 2020.