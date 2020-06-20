2021 BMW M5 Debuts New Looks

The new look and style of the vehicle give the M5 a more modern look. It was only last month that the 2021 BMW 5 Series was unveiled with significant upgrades. On its part, BMW is wasting no time implementing the updates to the M5 performance sedan. The 2021 BMW M5 has fitted with a broader kidney grille and an upgraded designed front and rear bumpers to bring a new change into the exterior of the vehicle. This gives the sedan a more aggressive and robust appearance. The kidney grille of the car extends further down into the front bumper end and also features a chrome surround.

There are massive air intakes that are located on either side of the sedan's front bumper, while slimmer redesigned LED headlights adorn the bottom, giving a more refreshed look. A restyled rear bumper and a diffuser with L-shaped taillights include the rear design changes.

The M5 Competition vehicle also has a black finesse applied to the kidney grille surround. The front fender side-gill mesh inserts and the exterior mirror caps, the rear trunk spoiler, name badges, and rear bumper inserts are additions to the vehicle. The quad exhaust system of the car is finished in black chrome. The color variants of the 2021 BMW M5 include Brands Hatch Grey Metallic, Motegi Red Metallic, and Tanzanite Blue II Metallic.

The interior of the 2021 M5 is similar to the regular BMW 5 Series with upgrades of a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support. This upgrade is done over the 10.25-inch displays in the previous models. The interiors are equipped with plush extended Merino Leather seat standard in Silverstone, Aragon Brown, or black. The upholstery can also be trimmed in Full Merino Leather or Individual Full Merino Leather. The interior of the vehicle is decorated in Aluminum Carbon Structure with Aluminium Dark Structure trim. Fineline Ridge Wood trim options are available at no extra cost for the buyer. Optional trim choices for the interiors include Individual Piano Black and Plum Brown Wood.

The 2021 BMW M5 is super-powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 553 -lb-ft of torque in the standard M5 and 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque in the M5 Competition. This enables the M5 to take 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds and the M5 Competition to take 3.1 seconds. Both vehicle models will swell out at electronically limited 155 mph or 190 mph with the optional M Drivers Package.

The power is focused on a rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system can also be switched to RWD mode, which deactivates the stability and traction control systems of the vehicle. The M5 are equipped with 19-inch wheels and M5 Competition with 20-inch wheels. Like the M8, the M mode settings can be accessed with a single M mode button, which is a replacement from the previous individual buttons for the engine, chassis, suspension, steering, and the efficient xDrive system.

The standard driver assistance features of M5 include lane departure warning with steering, frontal collision and pedestrian warning with braking function, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision preparation, automatic high beams, and speed limit information. An optional Driving Assistance Professional Package can also be added to the vehicle. This feature enhances active cruise control with 'Stop & Go' control and level 2 free extended traffic jam assist for limited access highways, lane-assist with side collision avoidance, evasion aid, first cross-traffic alert, and emergency stop assistant.

The 2021 BMW M5 will be available in the United States in August. The car pricing starts at $103,500 for the M5 Sedan and $111,100 for the M5 Competition Sedan, excluding the $995 destination charge.