2021 Audi R8 RDW Review: Performance, Availability and More

The Audi R8 has simplicity in designs and styling with one of the most potent engines inside.

The Audi R8 is one of the greatest supercars of the world and will be available from fall 2020. The car is available in two models - the standard Quattro model and the Performance Quattro model. Both the variants have 5.2L V10 engine though with different power output- base spec R8 gives 562 hp whereas the next model gives 611 hp. The vehicle is priced at $195,900.

Audi R8 Power

The 2021 Audi R8 has a powerful.2-liter, V10 FSI engine that delivers 562 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The machine is backed by a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic gearbox that powers all four wheels through the Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Audi model has the most potent and massive engine in the competition of efficient cars. The 562 hp propels the Audi R8 from 0-60 mph in just less than 3.8 seconds. It also has a 205 MPH, which is efficient in the charts.

One thing that sets the Audi R8 apart from its competitors is its handling. In the city, the car glid smoothly and relaxed, and on the race track, it takes a different power altogether. The Quattro AWD system of the Audi balances power between all the wheels for a smooth drive. The Audi R8 has 14.4-inch diameter brake discs on its front and 14.0-inch diameter discs at the rear. This is an efficient braking system for the car, and the vehicle can be at a complete halt from 60 mph only at a distance of 96 feet, which is super-efficient. The Audi has the smallest set of brakes among all the cars of its league.

Audi R8 Interior

The interiors are black coloured with a stylish premium dashboard and adequately fitted sports seats that can be power adjusted in 8 varied ways according to the preferences of the person. There is also an eight cubic feet cargo storage capacity on the front.

Audi R8 Infotainment

Audi has incorporated the infotainment system in the virtual cockpit itself. There is a massive 12.3-inch infotainment system placed in the front right behind the steering and can be accessed by the driver, which has an eight-speaker audio system, Bluetooth integration features, HD radio, and AM/FM stereo. However, the vehicle also has an optional Bang & Olufsen 13 speaker and 550 Watt audio system that gives a next-level entertainment experience to the people. Other additional infotainment features include the Google Earth, lap timer, Wi-Fi hotspot enabling, G-meter, and Audi Connect.

Audi R8 Look

The Audi R8 has striking dark headlights with LED DRLs and a massive hexagonal front grille with two polygonal air ducts located on the side. The vehicle has a magnum wheelbase, though it is smallest in terms of length. The car has a decent ground clearance of 4.3, and one can lift it by more 2 inches. Some of the exterior features of the premium car include:

19" 5-double-spoke design bi-colour anthracite finesse wheels

LED headlights equipped with laser lights (optional)

Carbon fibre package (optional)

Red brake callipers (optional)

Safety Features

The distinctive safety features of the 2021 Audi R8 includes:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Side Impact beams

Dual-Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Airbags

Audi Parking System with Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Dual-stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1stRow Airbags

Driver and Passenger Knee Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts

Back-Up Camera

Audi R8 Specifications