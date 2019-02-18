2020 GMC Acadia SUV Gets A New Turbocharged Engine

The 2020 GMC Acadia has been updated to become the SUV it should have been at its first debut. The midsize crossover now has a beefed-up look, variety of changes on the interior including new dashboard technology, a fresh AT4 variant for fans obsessed with range, and most importantly a new turbocharged engine option.

Up front, the 2020 Acadia’s new enlarged grille, which looks like it was directly borrowed from Serra pickup trucks, features new standard LED headlamps and the GMC signature C-shaped headlights. And the tail lights on the back also pride the C-shaped signature. A black chrome finish and contrasting accents of a sporty dark interior highlight the SUV’s more aggressive exterior styling. Despite the SUV’s largely unchanged profile, the redesigned fascias offered it a more rugged and upright appearance.

GMC is offering a new dual-scroll 2.0-liter turbocharged engine option for the updated 2020 Acadia SUV. The new monster will produce an estimated 230 hp (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque, featuring GMC’s cylinder deactivation and variable-lift valvetrain technology. This enables drivers to shut down two of the vehicle’s cylinders when necessary – light load conditions, to improve fuel efficiency, though GMC is yet to release the rate at which this feature helps in fuel economy.

The new 2.0-liter engine will sit side-by-side with the SUV’s original engine options: the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder which produces 193 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque and the 3.4-liter V6 which produces 310-hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. The three engine offerings will all feature a new nine-speed automatic gearbox with stop/start saving technology. No more shifter lever. GMC’s new push-button shifter technology “Electronic Precision Shift,” controls the SUV’s new transmission to free up cabin space.

GMC’s latest infotainment system rests just above the new electronic shifter. The new 8-inch navigation system features driver profiles, presets to the cloud, preferences and a more user-friendly interface. And the navigation system is now connected with online destination search and predictive entry for destinations.

Interestingly, the updated 2020 GMC Acadia joins the list of vehicles equipped with USB type-C connectivity. And the port will sit with conventional USB type-A port and support standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The 2020 Acadia will also feature a new trim level, Acadia AT4, which will be more aggressive in style. The trim will come with unique 17-inch wheels, dark grille and exterior details and all-terrain tires. The 3.6-liter V6 engine and AWD twin clutch system will be standard for the AT4 trims.

The 2020 GMC Acadia SUV release date will be in fall 2019. The vehicle’s fuel economy and pricing would be available when the release date is close.