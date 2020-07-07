2020 Ferrari F8 Spider Review

The new 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider comes with earplugs! No more loud noise from any internal combustion or any from the engine. Though the turbo may lower its volume and control the damage on the driver's hearing, the engine's output is much more than any Ferrari V-8 that was launched or designed before this.

The 488 Pista conceptualized the majority of the power and revisions for the F8. The vehicle power is upgraded 49 horses as compared to the last year's launch 488 Spider. The output gain in torque is, however, a modest seven pound-feet. the launch control of the vehicle enables repeatable sub-3.0-second times to 60 mph. But even with a strong pull, the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider lacks the disorienting acceleration found in the latest 911 Turbo S.

The accelerator essence is powerful, and braking hard on the corners and using the body-tossing grip ignites the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission of the vehicle. This feature begins downshifting on its own at just the perfect time. the F8's composure is very much civilized, and magnetorheological dampers give the passengers a smooth ride.

The smaller diameter steering wheel gives efficient handling with turn signals, stability-control settings, wiper controls all embedded in the steering wheel. The Ferrari's interior is plush, spacious and airy, and the driver seat makes one feel like they are right at the front of the car with the road just inches away. It has the classic, driver-oriented look that is typical of Ferrari. The design highlights a symbiotic relationship between the driver and the dominant car. The car has a significant digital readout for speed in km/h and a smaller one in mph. The F8 Spider requires a $302,500 buy-in.

The F8 Spider is equipped with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with an upgraded engine giving 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. With the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel-drive, the vehicle can accelerate from 0-62 mph run in 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 211 mph.

The F8 Spider is also equipped with the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer system, which is a setup that enhances traction in corners by altering the brake pressure at each caliper. The engine of the F8 Spider is 39 pounds lighter than the 488 Spider's unit. To enhance the performance level and give the driver ease of control of the F8, Ferrari's engineers worked hard on integrating engine and aerodynamics performance embellished with the latest iteration of the vehicle dynamics control systems.