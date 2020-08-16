2020 Corvette C8 stands as This Year’s Indy 500 Pace Car

The 2020 Corvette Stingray will be the official pace car for this year’s Indy 500 that is scheduled to take place on August 23. The all-new mid-engine sports car is a gem of a car for the generation. It is the new level car! The powerful Corvette Stingray convertible has been redesigned and given a new dimension deliver thrill on each drive.

The C8 Corvette that would take part is painted in Torch Red color and has the Z51 performance package. There is also a higher rear wing, ground effects package, the Carbon Flash exterior accents, badge package, GT2 bucket seats, and an Indy 500 mechanism. General Motors president Mark Reuss would drive the vehicle. “It is highly honoring to get the opportunity to be behind the wheel of the mid-engine Corvette Pace Car at the Indy 500 historic race. The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the result of a deep collaboration between the Corvette Racing and production engineering teams, setting a new benchmark for supercars around the world,” Reuss stated.

This is the 17th time that a Corvette would serve as the Indy 500’s official pace car and the 31st Chevrolet vehicle to lead the field since 1948. “This is a continuous process of developing our outstanding partnership with Chevrolet,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles added. “We’re ever grateful for all that Chevrolet company has contributed to the success of all our events. The Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray is a world-class machine enhanced with speed, performance and excitement, perfectly suited to pace the ‘500’ field.”

The Indy 500 race would have a 50 % this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

About 2020 Corvette Stringray

The all-new 2020 Corvette Stingray is a stylish and powerful redesigned model with aerodynamic components integrated throughout its frame and functioning.

Style features

Door handles and hatch hoods with a clean appearance and enhanced aerodynamics look

All-new LT2 V8 engine that can be seen through a rear hatch window

An Engine Appearance Package that adds carbon-fibre components and LED lights to illuminate the engine

Ultra-light 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels in two designs with multi-spoke styles

Rearward placed engine that supports a lower cowl, and hood and steering wheel created in the forward vision

The 2020 Corvette has a first-ever production retractable hardtop that adds 77 pounds to the weight of the vehicle. The hardtop effectively balances the storage capacities of the vehicle and is available in body-color or Carbon Flash. The hardtop is efficient in enhancing the speeds up to 30 mph. The 2020 Corvette produces the most power of any cars with 495 horsepower and 479 lb.ft of torque.

The vehicle comes with the Z51 Performance Package, which is the next-generation damping system that scrutinizes the road every millisecond and adapts in as little as 10–15 milliseconds. The super-efficient suspension fluid consists of metal particles that align and become rigid in an instant, giving the car the required push.

Tech features