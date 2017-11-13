2019 Chevrolet Corvette: The Brand’s Most Powerful Vehicle

If we try to segregate vehicles which are appealing to the ordinary man, we can distinguish them in roughly two categories. The first category consists of those cars which seem usable to the layman and he wishes to buy them. The second category is of those cars which may not be made for everyday use but everyone craves to buy them. The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 definitely belongs to the second category. When you grab the first look of this automobile, you will marvel at how far technology has come in terms of design as well as efficiency. General Motors has kept up its name when it comes to producing the most powerful automobiles in the market. And this model is said to be the most powerful one in the Chevrolet range.

This American multinational automaker has confidently claimed that the most powerful Chevrolet model will be available to the public in the U.S. by next year itself. This seems like a difficult target to achieve but the company assures to do so. The 2019 Corvette ZR1 will be the eighth edition of the Chevrolet Corvette range. The previous model, Corvette Stingray was a raging success with 40,000 sales in 2016 itself. It seems that the next model will also keep up with the success ratio due to its impressive features.

Chevrolet Corvette features

Beginning with the heart of an automobile, this Chevrolet Corvette will have a 6.2-litre LT5 supercharged V8 engine. It will hold 755 horsepower along with 715 lb-ft of torque. This engine is exclusively available only in the 2019 Corvette ZR1. The specialty of this engine is that it consists of an intercooled supercharger system which is more efficient than the previous models. It comes in two models; the first one has a seven-speed manual gearbox and the other one has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If we talk about the external appearance of this Chevrolet Corvette, it emits the feeling of power all along. With a large throttle body and a bigger supercharger, it also has a potent fuel injection system. We have seen such cars only in auto playsets in our childhood. Seeing a lifelike version of the same is really intriguing. General Motors claims that the topmost speed of this car will surpass 210 miles per hour. The revelation of the price of the most powerful Chevrolet car will take place soon.