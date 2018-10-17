2019 BMW X7 features Cadillac Escalade size and Rolls Royce luxury

The 2019 BMW X7 is finally here as a classic competitor against Mercedes GLS, Lincoln Navigator and other spacious/luxurious SUVs. It’s surprising why some consumers gave the concept a chilly reception when BMW revealed the X7 iPerformance concept as a redesigned X5 last year.

The promise is exactly what the German carmaker delivered – a matchless blend of “presence, exclusivity, and spaciousness.” Unlike the traditional looks of BMW, everything is massive and this seventh BMW SUV model inarguable parades the largest components amongst others, though we still expect it to inherit few components sitting on BMW’s 2015 cluster architecture (CLA) platform.

The 2019 BMW X7 exterior won everyone

The 2019 X7 has the largest grille we have seen on all BMW models. It also features a massive air vent sitting just below its adaptive LED headlights that blends with the grille rings. It has a 21-inch allow wheels and a roof that’s almost flat. The model also has an electronically controlled split tailgate, long rear doors, and slim taillights.

The BMW X7 measures 5163 mm (203.3 inches) long, 1805 mm (71.1 inches) tall, and 1999 mm (78.7 inches) wide. The wheelbase takes up to 3103 mm (122.2 inches), which is 129 mm (5.1 inches) longer than that of X5. In comparison, the X7 is 53 mm (2.1 inches) taller, 5 mm (0.2 inches) narrower, and 228 mm (9 inches) longer than the X5.

The 2019 BMW X7 Interior is a classic blend of luxury materials

The BMW X7 has a luxurious cabin which features a classy blend of wood, metallic trim, and leather. The dashboard has a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system and another 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. The BMW X7 interior will vary based on the market. The specification for US model has a 10-speaker audio system, a four-zone climate control system, wireless smartphone charger, a panoramic glass sunroof panel and of course, a WiFi hotspot.

Consumers will have many options for the BMW X7 interior. They include a 20-speaker surround sound system from Bowers & Wilkins Diamond and 10.2-inch touchscreen displays for the rear-seat entertainment system. Power rear window shades, heated seats, a head-up display and cooled / heated cup holders are other options for the X7 interior

Space wise, the BMW X7 offers luggage space of 1376 liters (48.6 cubic feet) behind the third-row seat. And folding the second and third seat will increase the space to 2559 liters (90.4 cubic feet).

The 2019 BMW X7 powertrain

The X7 xDrive 40i is installed with a 3.0-liter V6 engine which delivers 250 kW/ 340PS (335 hp) and torque of 330 pound-feet (446 Nm) to all the wheels. The engine is connected with a reworked 8-speed automatic gearbox which allows the X7 to achieve up to 96 km/h (60 mph) speed from zero in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 209 km/h (130 mph) or 245 km/h (152 mph) in Europe.

The higher variant has more power. The X7 xDrive50i features a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces up to 340 kW / 462 PS (456 hp) and torque of 479 pound-feet (648 Nm). Paired with the same gearbox, the upgraded engine achieves the same speed 0.6 seconds earlier, with the top speed remaining the same. However, this option is not available to customers in Europe.

European customers get two diesel variants: the X7 xDrive30d and the X7 M50d. The X7 xDrive30d has a 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 195 kW / 265 PS (261 hp) and torque of 457 pound-feet (620 Nm). It achieves a speed 100 km/h (62 mph) from zero in 7.0 seconds and a top speed of 227 km/h (141 mph).

The X M50d is only in diesel and produces up to 294 kW/400PS (39 hp) and torque of 560 pound-feet (760 Nm) which allows the variant to achieve the same speed in 5.4 seconds (1.6 seconds faster than the xDrive30d variant) and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

The 2019 BMW X7 pricing and release date

The 2019 BMW X7 pricing starts at $73,900 for the X7 xDrive40i variant while the X7 xDrive50i trim price starts at $92,600, with destination fee of $995 not included. Online reservations and preorders for BMW X7 are already open for customers. The vehicle will be available in the US market next March.