2019 BMW X5 Returns With Evolved Design And High-Tech Interiors

BMW X5 SUV is undeniably the profit hub of the German auto company since its inception in 1999. BMW has sold about 2.2 million BMW X5 till date globally, one-third of which comprise the US market. The all-new 2019 BMW X5 mimics the visual appeal from its predecessor, but inside the hood, it gets everything fresh and revolutionary.

“The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President, BMW Group Design, in a statement. “It defines a new X design language — robust, clear and precise.”

2019 BMW X5: The Ultimate Power

The fourth-generation of BMW X5 is slated to arrive in both petrol and diesel powertrains in the first half of November 2018.

The new SUV will launch in the form of xDrive50i, embedded with TwinPower Turbo 4.4-liter, inline 6-cylinder V-8 petrol engine, pumping power of 456 hp and 479 lb-ft.

2019 BMW X5 will also appear as xDrive40i petrol, 30d diesel and the xDrive M50d in select regions.

BMW X5 xDrive 40i is mounted with TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter, inline 6-cylinder gasoline engine, thrusting 335 hp of power and 330lb-ft of torque.

The X5 30d engine packs up 262 hp power while the xDrive M50d is equipped with four turbo-charged 3.0-liter, inline 6-cylinder engine throwing a power of 400 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. The USA will not receive 2019 BMW X5 diesel model for now.

All the models secure standard xDrive all-wheel drive with the 8-speed automatic transmission with Sport and Manual shift modes.

Bavarians will, later on, release all these models in plug-in hybrid version, called xDrive45e, that unites a 282 hp 3.0-liter inline-6 engine with a 110hp electric motor generating a power of 388 hp and torque of 442 lb-ft.

2019 BMW X5 Exterior: Bigger Body

The newest generation X5 is 1.1 inches longer, 2.6 inches broader and 1 inch taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase is also 1.6 inches stretched. Though the size difference remains invisible to the naked eyes, it makes the SUV roomier.

2019 BMW X5 reveals a body carved from a blend of steel, aluminum, and carbon. It flaunts a huge active kidney grille, trapezoidal exhaust finishers, adaptive LED headlights, improved trail lamps, black aero blades, and 22-inch wheels.

BMW will also offer an optional off-road package the latest luxury crossover with enhanced modes to drive on all types of terrains.

2019 BMW X5: Overhauled Interior

The dashboard and central console on the new BMW SUV are fitted with all-digital control panel known as BMW Live Cockpit with an iDrive infotainment screen located right beside it. The dual 12.3-inch iDrive system displays sharper graphics to manage the vehicular performance parameters, navigation, and entertainment. The cluster is also enabled to operate on voice commands.

2019 BMW X5 is integrated with four-zone AC system, a larger panoramic rooftop and an ample of LED lighting inside the cabin.

2019 BMW X5 Performance: Accelerating Faster

The new BMW X5 xDrive40i accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds and tops up to 130 mph. Similarly, 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i reaches from 0 to 60 mph within 4.6 seconds and touches the maximum speed of 130 mph.

The diesel model of the new BMW X5 sprints from 0 to 60 mph within 5.2 seconds.

Speaking of the safety, BMW luxury crossover configures Active Driving Assistant and Back-up Assistant for driving this beast smoothly.

2019 BMW X5: Pricing

The price of 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i starts from US$60,700 and it will release on November 10, 2018. The starting price of 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i is US$75,750.