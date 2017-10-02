2018 Honda Accord is the New-age Sedan

A number of auto experts believe that sedan is gradually losing its charm in the market. A major reason for the downfall of this model’s popularity is that due to increasing traffic, people prefer a compact car which is convenient to take around despite such busy roads. When someone looks for comfort and space in his car, he usually opts for an SUV due to its grandeur. The sedan falls somewhere in between these two categories. A sedan is now considered while buying an automobile only when someone is looking for a lavish vehicle. At such a time, people tend to go for the fancy models. But the 2018 Honda Accord is a fresh change from the usual sedans.

The main purpose behind the manufacture of the 2018 Honda Accord is to provide an affordable yet efficient midsize sedan. After all, Honda as an automaker is known for its expertise in the production of sedans. The earlier models of the Accord range has done respectfully well in the auto market. This update aims to take things a notch higher. This Honda sedan boasts of a more powerful performance along with better cargo space. The automaker has its hopes high on this model due to its repeated success.

2018 Honda Accord features

The 2018 Honda Accord is the tenth generation in this range of midsize sedans. This will also be the 41st year wherein this model is being sold in the U.S. This in itself gives us an idea of its tremendous success. The latest model is 10mm wider than the previous one but 10mm shorter in terms of height. The wheelbase of this car is 55mm longer than the usual one. The seating position in the car has been lowered by 15mm for more headspace. This Honda sedan is made up of 29 percent ultra-high strength steel. This makes it 32 percent stronger in terms of torsional rigidity and 24 percent stronger in bending rigidity.

The 2018 Honda Accord will come with two turbocharged 4 cylinders. One will be a 2.0-liter one making 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The other one will be a 1.5-liter one which will make 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. The front wheels will have a 10-speed automatic transmission for effortless acceleration. The comparatively spacious interior is kept simple yet sophisticated in terms of upholstery. This model will be available on sale by early next year at the starting price of $23,570.