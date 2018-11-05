Latest from the Future

IKEA and Accenture are among the companies following Google’s business strategy to remain afloat

,
Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors sink amidst economic expansion in the beer industry

,
Harrods and Saks Fifth Avenue Reinvent the Luxury Retail Market to Remain in Business

,
How Will Facebook Bounce Back From The Loss-Making?

,

Latest articles

U.S. Executives affirm Artificial Intelligence investments improve outcome and better returns
,

C-Suite Featured NEWS People

Deloitte’s second State of the AI in the Enterprise report, a survey of more than 1,100 IT executives from U.S.-based companies conducted in the …

Jack Ma – What’s next?
,

C-Suite Featured People

Alibaba co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma, 53, is stepping down as chairman of its board to pursue philanthropic endeavors focused on education. The …

Big Box Retailers: Have they found a way out of the retail apocalypse yet?
,

C-Suite Featured Innovation

Retail stores are making a bounce back that suggests the retail apocalypse is already over. That was really fast if the stores have by …

Prescription for Successful Leaders: A Chill Pill
,

Daily Zen Featured Work-Life Balance

Know what’s the secret recipe to become rich, famous and well known? Want to know what makes someone a great leader? CHILLING! An efficacious …

The Green Revolution That Saved Over 1 Billion People from Starvation
,

C-Suite Featured Leadership story of the Month Philanthropy

It was predicted in the 1960s that most of the entire Indian subcontinent population would be dead before 1980. The impending deaths, which would …

Beer Makers find a Pot of Gold in Marijuana Industry
,

C-Suite Featured Innovation

What does a beer company do to take up arms against slumping sales? Invest heavily in the marijuana industry like the parent company of …

Dutch Firm is turning Plastic Waste into High-End Furniture
,

C-Suite Featured Sustainability

The premise of the world’s first plastic-fishing company, Plastic Whale, is sublime. First, remove plastic from the world’s waterways. Second, transform the plastic and …

Wyoming’s Ranch Owners are using Blockchain in Beef Production
,

C-Suite Featured Innovation

If someone ever told me that one-day blockchain-based technology would be employed at cattle branding, I’d have called them absolute bonkers. Turns out, it’s …

Tesla’s chief engineer Doug Field returns to Apple
,

C-Suite Featured People

Doug Field is apparently oscillating his services between two US tech giants: Apple and Tesla as reports confirm that the technology specialist has gone …

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 10 Coolest Technologies in Spotlight
,

C-Suite Featured Innovation

Japan plans to take us to the future during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and none is surprised; it’s a nation at the vanguard of …

